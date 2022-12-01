Advanced search
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:32 2022-11-30 pm EST
64.79 CAD   +0.93%
07:54aCanadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : Form 6-K
PU
07:36aRising Provisions and Declining Domestic Margins Hit CIBC Results, Notes Barclays
MT
07:19aCIBC Q4 Adjusted EPS Lags Forecast; National Bank Notes Revenue Miss on Margin Compression
MT
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : Form 6-K

12/01/2022 | 07:54am EST
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

Earnings Coverage on Subordinated Indebtedness and Deposits underlying Capital Trust Securities

as at October 31, 2022

Interest requirements based on subordinated indebtedness and deposits underlying Capital Trust securities were $203 million for the 12-month period ended October 31, 2022. Earnings before income taxes and interest requirements on subordinated indebtedness and deposits underlying Capital Trust securities, and net of non-controlling interests, for the 12-month period ended October 31, 2022, were $8,147 million, which was 40.1 times our interest requirements as described above.

This ratio is calculated on the basis of amounts derived from our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the 12-month period ended October 31, 2022. The ratio reported is not defined by IFRS and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and thus may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

In calculating the ratio, non-controlling interests were adjusted to before-tax equivalents using the applicable effective income tax rates.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Financials
Sales 2022 22 116 M 16 339 M 16 339 M
Net income 2022 6 353 M 4 694 M 4 694 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,12x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 58 641 M 43 322 M 43 322 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 49 505
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 64,79 CAD
Average target price 72,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hratch Panossian Executive Vice President & Global Controller
Amit Rajput Senior Director & Head-Finance
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE-12.12%43 322
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.76%405 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.92%303 649
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.14%207 157
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.06%182 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 678