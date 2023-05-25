Advanced search
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
55.64 CAD   -1.08%
07:22aCanadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : Form 6-K
06:40aCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 2Q Profit Rises, Revenue Meets Views
06:11aCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Profit Falls, Revenue Rises; Raises Quarterly Dividend
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : Form 6-K

05/25/2023 | 07:22am EDT
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

Earnings Coverage on Subordinated Indebtedness as at April 30, 2023

Interest requirements based on subordinated indebtedness were $359 million for the 12-month period ended April 30, 2023. Earnings before income taxes and interest requirements on subordinated indebtedness, net of non-controlling interests, for the 12-month period ended April 30, 2023, were $7,216 million, which was 20.1 times our interest requirements as described above.

This ratio is calculated on the basis of amounts derived from our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the 12-month period ended April 30, 2023. The ratio reported is not defined by IFRS and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and thus may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

In calculating the ratio, non-controlling interests were adjusted to before-tax equivalents using the applicable effective income tax rates.

Disclaimer

CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 23 416 M 17 224 M 17 224 M
Net income 2023 5 324 M 3 916 M 3 916 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 6,19%
Capitalization 50 736 M 37 321 M 37 321 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 49 530
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 55,64 CAD
Average target price 63,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Dodig President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Hratch Panossian Executive Vice President & Global Controller
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Luc Desjardins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE1.59%37 321
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.86%395 503
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%229 569
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.16%223 933
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.52%167 004
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.19%153 353
