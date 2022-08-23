Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-22 pm EDT
66.84 CAD   -1.43%
09:02aCIBC Innovation Banking Opens New Office in North Carolina, Bolsters Team in Northeast
BU
08/19CANADA ECONOMICS FEATURE : We Don't Talk About Bruno, FAIT, or the Common Component Core, notes Avery Shenfeld at CIBC
MT
08/19CIBC With Its Week Ahead Market Call For the U.S.
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CIBC Innovation Banking Opens New Office in North Carolina, Bolsters Team in Northeast

08/23/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce that it is expanding its presence in the Southeastern region of the U.S. through a new office in Durham, North Carolina.

Through its new 14th regional office, CIBC Innovation Banking will help support the growth ambitions of the hundreds of start ups and innovation companies emerging in the Research Triangle area by delivering its expertise in growth capital, advisory, and cash management.

Alan Spurgin, currently Managing Director & Co-Head, US Technology Banking at CIBC Innovation Banking, will lead the group’s expansion into North Carolina, which has seen entrepreneurs create new businesses at a torrid pace over the last few years – reinvigorating its status as a hub for innovation. Joining Alan in the new Durham office is Walt Sparks, who joins the CIBC Innovation Banking North American team as an Executive Director.

Sparks will focus on expanding the CIBC Innovation Banking team’s syndicated lending efforts and bring its comprehensive offerings and expertise to the start ups and entrepreneurs of the region and across the country. Walt brings nearly 10 years of experience in executing various syndicated structures for sponsor-backed companies ranging from early-stage venture capital to late-stage PE buyout. Prior to joining the Innovation Banking group, Sparks worked within PNC’s Technology Finance group focusing on recurring revenue lending to SaaS businesses across the globe.

Further bolstering its talent in the Northeastern region of the U.S., CIBC Innovation Banking has also brought on Andrew Phillips as a Managing Director based out of its Boston office.

Phillips brings nearly 20 years of experience in senior secured lending, with a history of banking software and technology businesses ranging in stage from high growth to public. He held various sponsor coverage and specialized lending roles of increasing responsibility at Wells Fargo Foothill/ Wells Fargo Capital Finance before joining CIBC Innovation Banking. Phillips has also supported various industry organizations, including serving as President of the Northeast Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence and growing our team with top talent in these key Eastern markets, well-known for their established start up ecosystems,” said Mark McQueen, President & Executive Managing Director at CIBC Innovation Banking. “As we look to bring the CIBC Innovation Banking brand and product suite to the Southeastern region and bolster our existing capabilities in the Northeast, Walt and Andrew’s combined experience and demonstrated know-how will be pivotal to our ecosystem as we look to help fuel the next wave of software, life sciences, healthcare and cleantech innovation companies.”

Durham, North Carolina marks the 14th office to open as the group continues its strategic growth in key technology, life science, and cleantech markets across North America, the UK, and select European markets.

About CIBC Innovation Banking
CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses.

For further information please contact CIBC Innovation Banking at mailbox.cibcinnovationbanking@cibc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
09:02aCIBC Innovation Banking Opens New Office in North Carolina, Bolsters Team in Northeast
BU
08/19CANADA ECONOMICS FEATURE : We Don't Talk About Bruno, FAIT, or the Common Component Core, ..
MT
08/19CIBC With Its Week Ahead Market Call For the U.S.
MT
08/19CIBC With Its Week Ahead Market Call For Canada
MT
08/19Analysts Cut Big Banks' Price Targets Ahead of Q3 Earnings
MT
08/18Canadian banks face Q3 earnings declines on provisions, markets woes
RE
08/18Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Target to CA$77 From..
MT
08/17Brompton Split Banc Details Overnight Offering of Class A, Preferred Shares
MT
08/17Credit Suisse Previews Canadian Banks -- Part 2 of 2
MT
08/17Credit Suisse Previews Canadian Bank Stocks -- Part 1 of 2
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 098 M 16 940 M 16 940 M
Net income 2022 6 430 M 4 929 M 4 929 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 60 365 M 46 276 M 46 276 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 47 814
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Duration : Period :
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 66,84 CAD
Average target price 76,82 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hratch Panossian Executive Vice President & Global Controller
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Nicholas D. Le Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE-8.02%46 276
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.32%342 143
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.25%278 983
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.18%215 151
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.44%168 449
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 782