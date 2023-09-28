CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided financing support for Clearhaven Partners’ investment in Korbyt, an industry-leading workplace experience platform.

The financing will support Clearhaven’s investment in the company and Korbyt’s growth trajectory by helping expand reseller and technology partnerships, facilitating customer support growth, and fueling additional innovation in Korbyt’s cloud-native software.

Korbyt’s SaaS platform, Korbyt Anywhere, is a leading next-generation technology for corporate omni-channel communications and content management, enabling organizations to create and distribute compelling messages, visualize mission-critical data, and boost employee productivity.

“Korbyt is on an accelerated growth trajectory with significant investments made in our product, team and customer support,” said Ankur Ahlowalia, CEO of Korbyt. “The team at CIBC Innovation Banking is a valued partner to the business as we look to make additional investments in growth and provide best-in-class customer experiences.”

“We are pleased to continue our banking relationship with Korbyt,” said Andrew Phillips, Managing Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “The company has built leading digital signage and workplace experience software, and has continued to innovate and scale at an impressive rate. We are thrilled to support Korbyt’s growth and strategic objectives, and work with the incredible team at Clearhaven Partners.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About Korbyt

Korbyt Anywhere is a workplace experience platform that enables companies to reach targeted audiences and deliver relevant content, data and information, while also enabling easy access to systems and resources on any screen, anywhere. Powerful, cloud-based CMS capabilities engage employees via a wide range of channels, including digital signage, desktop, email and mobile devices. With 1M+ deployed endpoints and industry-leading cloud migration capabilities, Korbyt Anywhere is the most advanced platform for engaging employees and customers. The Company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices worldwide including the United Kingdom. For more information, visit https://www.korbyt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928673763/en/