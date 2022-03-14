Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
  6. News
  7. Summary
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
CIBC Progressed Toward ESG Targets in 2021

03/14/2022 | 09:40am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Monday said that it has made progress toward its sustainability goals in 2021, including carbon emissions reductions and creating more opportunities for women and visible minorities among its executive ranks.

Among its highlights, the Canadian bank said it has reduced the company's absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 20% since 2018, and mobilized sustainable financing worth 34.9 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$27.38 billion.

It said it has also doubled its target for sustainable finance mobilization to C$300 billion by 2030.

CIBC also said that it continues to create access to opportunities, and in the year, 38% of board-approved executive roles were held by women while 23% were visible minorities in Canada.

"We know that to further strengthen our focus and accelerate progress in an era where sustainable development has renewed urgency, we need to enhance structures, strategies and processes at CIBC," said Kikelomo Lawal, executive vice-president, chief legal officer and chairwoman of the senior executive ESG Council.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 0940ET

Financials
Sales 2022 22 031 M 17 326 M 17 326 M
Net income 2022 6 746 M 5 306 M 5 306 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 71 677 M 56 369 M 56 369 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 46 030
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hratch Panossian Executive Vice President & Global Controller
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Nicholas D. Le Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE7.79%56 369
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.60%380 588
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.35%325 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%246 847
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.02%184 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 776