  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
55.40 CAD   +1.15%
CIBC ordered to pay $848 mln damages to Cerberus, will appeal

01/04/2023 | 08:42am EST
NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce plans to appeal a New York judge's order that it pay about $848 million in damages to an entity controlled by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, the bank said on Wednesday.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2008 transaction in which CIBC issued a form of debt to the Cerberus entity, in exchange for an investment to help reduce the bank's exposure to U.S. residential real estate during the financial crisis.

Justice Joel Cohen of a New York state court in Manhattan had found CIBC liable on Dec. 1 after a non-jury trial, and on Tuesday ordered it to pay $491 million in damages plus interest. CIBC estimated a total payout of $848 million through Dec. 1.

The bank said it expects to take a C$1.16 billion, or about US$850 million, pre-tax charge in its first-quarter results for the payout. It said it strongly disagrees with the legal and factual bases for Cohen's decision. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
