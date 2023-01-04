CIBC ordered to pay $848 mln damages to Cerberus, will appeal

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce plans to appeal a New York judge's order that
it pay about $848 million in damages to an entity controlled by
private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, the bank said
on Wednesday.
The lawsuit stemmed from a 2008 transaction in which CIBC
issued a form of debt to the Cerberus entity, in exchange for an
investment to help reduce the bank's exposure to U.S.
residential real estate during the financial crisis.
Justice Joel Cohen of a New York state court in Manhattan
had found CIBC liable on Dec. 1 after a non-jury trial, and on
Tuesday ordered it to pay $491 million in damages plus interest.
CIBC estimated a total payout of $848 million through Dec. 1.
The bank said it expects to take a C$1.16 billion, or about
US$850 million, pre-tax charge in its first-quarter results for
the payout. It said it strongly disagrees with the legal and
factual bases for Cohen's decision.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Niket Nishant in
Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)