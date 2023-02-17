Advanced search
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
62.52 CAD   +0.47%
05:47pCIBC to pay $770 million to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis
RE
05:01pCIBC settles Cerberus matter
AQ
02/13Cogeco Communications Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 300 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CIBC to pay $770 million to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis

02/17/2023 | 05:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Financial institutions in the financial district of Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Friday it will pay $770 million to a vehicle controlled by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management to resolve a lawsuit tied to the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Toronto-based bank announced the settlement after a New York state judge on Jan. 4 awarded Cerberus $848 million in damages and interest in the contract dispute.

CIBC said it has recorded a C$1.17 billion pretax charge in its forthcoming fiscal first-quarter results, representing damages and interest of $855 million through Jan. 31. It said the $85 million difference between that amount and the settlement amount will be reflected in second-quarter results.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 23 317 M 17 270 M 17 270 M
Net income 2023 5 465 M 4 047 M 4 047 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 5,67%
Capitalization 56 396 M 41 770 M 41 770 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 50 427
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 62,23 CAD
Average target price 64,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
