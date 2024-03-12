Through a year of environmental, economic, political, and social change, CIBC's purpose, helping make ambitions real, has never been more vital, and our commitment to enable a more secure, equitable and sustainable future has never been more important.

to stakeholders 1.7 Environmentaland social risk management 1.8 ESGgovernance framework 2.0 Buildingintegrity and trust 3.0 Creatingaccess to opportunities 4.0 Sustainableproducts and solutions 5.0 Accelerating climate action 6.0 Appendix

beginning with our team, and extending to the communities where we live and work." Victor G. Dodig President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC

The financial sector is uniquely positioned to enable positive change in this space by activating resources to help shape the kind of future we all want. At CIBC, our entire team is taking action and building on the momentum that is gathering. Through innovation, inclusion, and implementation, we are making important strides in this area, and setting measurable goals and commitments to assess our progress. CIBC's three key pillars of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy - accelerating climate action, creating access to opportunities, and building integrity and trust - guided the progress we made in 2023. This report highlights our accomplishments, our collective commitment to driving change, and our shared dedication to the wellbeing of our team members, clients, communities, and shareholders.

Building integrity and trust Integrity and transparency are foundational to how our bank conducts business and interacts with our stakeholders, and both are essential to maintaining the trust our clients place in us. This includes ensuring we maintain integrity in how we manage and protect data, holding ourselves accountable through oversight and training, and respecting and protecting human rights. In 2023, our teams advanced the evolution of our artificial intelligence (AI) governance and risk management processes. Notably, we developed and published Generative AI guidelines for all CIBC team members, created a Generative AI Adoption and Oversight Council, and launched a pilot program to evaluate the ethical and responsible development and use of AI at our bank. As part of these efforts, we formulated Trustworthy AI Principles, which are the foundation of our AI governance program. By continuously evolving our governance and approach to AI, we are proactively addressing risks associated with this technology, to protect our bank, team members, and clients.