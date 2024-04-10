Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 81

Bay Street, Canada Square

Toronto, Ontario Canada M5J 0E7

Notice of Aggregate Principal Amount and Other Information

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(a Canadian chartered bank)

Up to GBP 1,000,000 Preference Share Linked Notes due April 2030

under the UK Prospectus

pursuant to the Structured Note Issuance Programme

Issue of series SPUK 005: Up to GBP 1,000,000 Preference Share Linked Notes due April 2030 (the "Notes") pursuant to the Final Terms dated 27 February 2024 as amended and restated by the Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 10 April 2024 (the "Final Terms")

ISIN Code: XS2774432525

As required by Article 17(2) of the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as issuer hereby confirms that the final Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes is GBP 1,644,975.

The title of the Notes is now "Issue of GBP 1,644,975 Preference Share Linked Notes due April 2030".

The Initial Index Level of the Index as of the Strike Date is:

Index Initial Index Level FTSE 100 Index GBP 7,935.09

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall be as defined in the Final Terms.

This Notice and the Final Terms be read and construed together as one document.

Dated: 10 April 2024

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

By:

Francois-Xavier Desplanches

Head of Structured Note Sales

ISIN: XS2774432525 Series Number: SPUK 005