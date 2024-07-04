Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

81 Bay Street, Canada Square

Toronto, Ontario Canada M5J 0E7

Notice of Aggregate Principal Amount and Other Information

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(a Canadian chartered bank)

Up to GBP 1,000,000 Preference Share Linked Notes due July 2027

under the UK Prospectus

pursuant to the Structured Note Issuance Programme

Issue of Series SPUK 018: Up to GBP 1,000,000 Preference Share Linked Notes due July 2027 (the "Notes")

ISIN Code: XS2831077289

As required by Article 17(2) of the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as issuer hereby confirms that the final Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes is zero.

Notes which were not subscribed in connection with the public offer have been cancelled.

Dated: 4 July 2024

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

By:

Francois-Xavier Desplanches

Head of Structured Note Sales

118883222 v1