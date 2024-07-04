Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
81 Bay Street, Canada Square
Toronto, Ontario Canada M5J 0E7
Notice of Aggregate Principal Amount and Other Information
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(a Canadian chartered bank)
Up to GBP 1,000,000 Preference Share Linked Notes due July 2027
under the UK Prospectus
pursuant to the Structured Note Issuance Programme
Issue of Series SPUK 018: Up to GBP 1,000,000 Preference Share Linked Notes due July 2027 (the "Notes")
ISIN Code: XS2831077289
As required by Article 17(2) of the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as issuer hereby confirms that the final Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes is zero.
Notes which were not subscribed in connection with the public offer have been cancelled.
Dated: 4 July 2024
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
By:
Francois-Xavier Desplanches
Head of Structured Note Sales
118883222 v1
