  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:31 2022-12-01 pm EST
60.76 CAD   -6.22%
02:07pCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Down Nearly 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:39pCanadian imperial bank of commerce - cfo says we expect some con…
RE
01:38pCanadian imperial bank of commerce - ceo says we are going to co…
RE
Summary 
Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Down Nearly 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 02:07pm EST
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.T) is currently at C$60.93, down C$3.86 or 5.96%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 26, 2022, when it closed at C$60.81

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 23, 2020, when it fell 7.75%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Down 17.36% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 27.58%

--Down 26.79% from its all-time closing high of C$83.22 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Down 11.23% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 2, 2021), when it closed at C$68.64

--Down 26.79% from its 52-week closing high of C$83.23 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 8.75% from its 52-week closing low of C$56.03 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as low as C$60.82; lowest intraday level since Nov. 3, 2022, when it hit C$60.61

--Down 6.13% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 2, 2021, when it fell as much as 6.48%


All data as of 1:47:06 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1406ET

Financials
Sales 2022 22 116 M 16 339 M 16 339 M
Net income 2022 6 353 M 4 694 M 4 694 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,12x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 58 641 M 43 322 M 43 322 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 49 505
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Duration : Period :
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 64,79 CAD
Average target price 72,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hratch Panossian Executive Vice President & Global Controller
Amit Rajput Senior Director & Head-Finance
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE-12.12%43 322
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.76%405 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.92%303 649
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.14%207 157
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.06%182 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 678