Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Down Nearly 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.T) is currently at C$60.93, down C$3.86 or 5.96%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 26, 2022, when it closed at C$60.81

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 23, 2020, when it fell 7.75%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Down 17.36% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 27.58%

--Down 26.79% from its all-time closing high of C$83.22 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Down 11.23% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 2, 2021), when it closed at C$68.64

--Down 26.79% from its 52-week closing high of C$83.23 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 8.75% from its 52-week closing low of C$56.03 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as low as C$60.82; lowest intraday level since Nov. 3, 2022, when it hit C$60.61

--Down 6.13% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 2, 2021, when it fell as much as 6.48%

