Earnings Coverage on Subordinated Indebtedness as at April 30, 2024

Interest requirements based on subordinated indebtedness were $493 million for the 12-month period ended April 30, 2024. Earnings before income taxes and interest requirements on subordinated indebtedness, net of non-controlling interests, for the 12-month period ended April 30, 2024, were $8,442 million, which was 17.1 times our interest requirements as described above.

This ratio is calculated on the basis of amounts derived from our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the 12-month period ended April 30, 2024, including the impact of the adoption of IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" which required the restatement of our comparative fiscal 2023 financial results. The ratio reported is not defined by IFRS and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and thus may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

In calculating the ratio, non-controlling interests were adjusted to before-tax equivalents using the applicable effective income tax rates.