May 31 , 2024

Responsibility Statement

I, Zeeshan Ali, Executive Vice-President, Treasurer, of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (the "Company"), confirm that I have reviewed the Company's second quarter 2024 report to shareholders for the period ended 30 April 2024, which includes the unaudited interim financial results for the periods ended 30 April 2024 and 2023 (the "Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended 30 April 2024 (the "Management Report") and certify for and on behalf of the Company (and not in my personal capacity and without personal liability) that, to the best of my knowledge:

the Financial Statements (a) were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as required by Section 308(4) of the Bank Act (Canada) and (b) give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and the Management Report includes (a) a fair review of the development and performance of the business and position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole and (b) a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face.

Name: Zeeshan Ali

Function: Executive Vice-President, Treasurer, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

