1
UK MIFIR product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and ECPs target market
- Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is retail clients, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"), and eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS)"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate, including investment advice, portfolio management, non-advised sales and pure execution services, subject to the suitability and appropriateness obligations of the Distributor (as defined below) under COBS, as applicable. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "Distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a Distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the Distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable.
PRIIPs Regulation - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
Final Terms dated 1 July 2024
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Branch of Account: Main Branch, Toronto
Legal Entity Identifier: 2IGI19DL77OX0HC3ZE78
Issue of Up to GBP 1,000,000 Preference Share Linked Notes due August 2030
under a Structured Note Issuance Programme
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 26 January 2024 and the supplements to the Prospectus dated 1 March 2024 and 31 May 2024 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Prospectus") for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of this Final Terms and the Prospectus. The Prospectus and the supplements to the Prospectus are available for viewing during normal business hours at and copies may be obtained from the registered office of the Issuer at 81 Bay Street,
ISIN: XS2852995278 Series Number: SPUK 019
2
CIBC Square, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 0E7, and at the office of Fiscal Agent, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch at Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London EC2N 2DB.
1.
(a)
Series Number:
SPUK 019
(b)
Tranche Number
1
(c)
Date on which the Notes
Not Applicable
become fungible:
2.
Specified Currency:
British Pounds Sterling ("GBP")
3. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(a)
Series:
Up to GBP 1,000,000
(b)
Tranche:
Up to GBP 1,000,000
4.
Issue Price:
100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
5.
(a)
Specified Denominations:
GBP 1,000 and integral multiples of GBP 1 in excess thereof
Calculation of Interest and Redemption based on the Specified
Denomination: Applicable
(b)
Minimum Trading Size:
Applicable. The Minimum Trading Size is GBP 1,000 in aggregate
nominal amount
(c)
Calculation Amount:
GBP 1.00
6.
(a)
Issue Date:
19 August 2024
(b)
Trade Date:
24 June 2024
(c)
Interest Commencement Date:
Not Applicable
7.
Maturity Date:
19 August 2030 or, if such date is not the day falling 10 Business
Days after the Final Valuation Date, then the Maturity Date shall be
the day falling 10 Business Days after the Final Valuation Date.
If the Preference Shares become subject to an Early Redemption
Event, then the Maturity Date shall be the day falling 10 Business
Days after the relevant Early Redemption Valuation Date.
8. Type of Notes:
(a)
Interest:
Not Applicable
(b)
Redemption:
Preference Share Linked Note
(Further particulars specified below in "PROVISIONS RELATING TO
REDEMPTION")
(c)
Bail-inable Notes:
No
9.
Date Board approval for issuance of
Not Applicable
Notes obtained:
ISIN: XS2852995278 Series Number: SPUK 019
3
10.
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
11.
Asset Conditions:
Preference Share Linked Asset Conditions applicable in accordance
with Annex 5
PROVISIONS RELTING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
12.
Fixed Rate Note:
Not Applicable
13.
Floating Rate Note:
Not Applicable
14.
Linked Interest Note:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
15.
Redemption Determination Date(s):
For the purposes of determining the Final Redemption Amount, the
date falling 10 Business Days prior to the Final Redemption Date
For the purposes of determining an Early Redemption Amount, the
date falling 10 Business Days prior to the Early Redemption Date
16.
Call Option:
Not Applicable
17.
Put Option:
Not Applicable
18.
Bail-inable Notes - TLAC
Not Applicable
Disqualification Event Call Option:
19.
Early Redemption Amount:
Fair Market Redemption Amount calculated in accordance with
General Condition 5.4.
Early Redemption Amount(s) of each
Note: payable on redemption for tax
reasons, on Event of Default or Illegality
and Force Majeure or other early
redemption in accordance with the
Conditions
(a)
Hedge Amount
Not Applicable
(b)
Fair Market Value Redemption
Not Applicable
Amount Percentage:
20.
Automatic (Autocall) Early Redemption
Not Applicable
for the purposes of General Condition
5.2 and Automatic Early Redemption Conditions (Annex 3):
21.
Final Redemption Amount for the
Not Applicable
purposes of General Condition 5.1 (Final
Redemption) determined in accordance
with:
PROVISIONS RELATING TO THE UNDERLYING(S) IF ANY
22.
(a)
Index Linked Note:
Not Applicable
(b)
Equity Linked Note:
Not Applicable
ISIN: XS2852995278 Series Number: SPUK 019
4
(c)
Fund Linked notes:
Not Applicable
(d)
Preference Share Linked Note:
Applicable.
(i)
Preference Share Issuer:
Tower Securities Limited
A description of the Preference Share Issuer is contained in the Base
Prospectus.
(ii)
Information:
The Preference Share Terms and Conditions are attached to these
Final Terms.
The Articles of the Preference Share Issuer are available for
inspection on request from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce,
London Branch, 150 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6ET, Attention:
Execution Management.
The Preference Share Value will be available on each Business Day
on request from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, London
Branch, 150 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6ET, Attention: Execution
Management
(iii)
Preference Shares:
UK Preference Shares Series 17, issued by the Preference Share
Issuer
(iv)
Preference Share Underlying:
FTSE® 100 Index (Bloomberg Ticker: UKX Index)
(v)
Final Valuation Date:
5 August 2030, provided that if there is an Early Preference Share
Redemption Event as a result of the Preference Shares being
redeemed following an Auto-Call Trigger Event in accordance with
the Preference Share Terms and Conditions, the Final Valuation Date
will be the relevant Auto-Call Valuation Date as set out in the
Preference Share Terms and Conditions, being:
Preference Share Auto Call
Valuation Date
5 August 2026
5 November 2026
5 February 2027
5 May 2027
5 August 2027
5 November 2027
7 February 2028
5 May 2028
7 August 2028
6 November 2028
5 February 2029
8 May 2029
ISIN: XS2852995278 Series Number: SPUK 019
5
6
August 2029
5 November 2029
5
February 2030
7 May 2030
Provided further that if the Calculation Agent determines that any
date for valuation of or any determination in respect of the Preference
Share or of the underlying asset or reference basis (or any part
thereof) for the Preference Shares otherwise falling on or about such
day is delayed in accordance with the Preference Share Terms and
Conditions of the Preference Shares for any reason, the Final
Valuation Date shall be deemed to be the final such delayed valuation
date or determination date(s), all as determined by the Calculation
Agent.
(vi) Valuation Time:
5:00pm (London time)
(vii) Additional Disruption Event:
(A)
Change in Law:
Applicable: Hedging Arrangements is Applicable
(B)
Hedging Disruption:
Applicable
(C)
Increased Cost of Hedging:
Applicable
(D)
Insolvency Filing:
Applicable
(viii)
Early Redemption Notice Period
10 Business Days following the Early Redemption Valuation Date
Number:
(a)
Fair Market Value Redemption
As specified in Preference Share Linked Condition 1.6(b)
Amount:
(b)
Extraordinary Events:
Applicable
Merger Event is Applicable
Tender Offer is Applicable
Insolvency is Applicable
Nationalisation is Applicable
(e)
Delivery:
Cash Settlement
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
23.
(a)
Form:
Registered Notes
Registered Form: Registered Global Note registered in the name of
a nominee for a common depositary for Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg
ISIN: XS2852995278 Series Number: SPUK 019
6
(b)
Notes in New Global Note form No
24. Business Day Convention for the Following Business Day Convention purposes of "Payment Business Day"
election in accordance with General Condition 6.6 (Payment Business Day):
25.
Additional Financial Centre(s):
Toronto
26.
Additional Business Centre(s):
Not Applicable
27.
Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to
No
be attached to Definitive Bearer Notes
and dates on which such Talons mature:
28.
Redenomination (for the purposes of
Not Applicable
General Condition 11):
29.
Calculation Agent:
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto
81 Bay Street, Canada Square, Toronto, Ontario M5J 0E7, Canada
30.
Governing Law
English Law
31.
(a)
Relevant Index Benchmark:
Not Applicable
(b)
Specified Public Source:
Not Applicable
(c)
Impacted Index:
Not Applicable
(d)
Alternative Pre-Nominated Index:
Not Applicable
(e)
Close of Business:
Not Applicable
THIRD PARTY INFORMATION
The information included herein with respect to indices and/or formulas comprising, based on or referring to variations in the prices of one or more shares in companies, any other equity or non-equity securities, currencies or currency exchange rates, interest rates, credit risks, fund units, shares in investment companies, term deposits, life insurance contracts, loans, commodities or futures contracts on the same or any other underlying instrument(s) or asset(s) or the occurrence or not of certain events not linked to the Issuer or any other factors to which the Notes are linked (the "Underlying") consists only of extracts from, or summaries of publicly available information. The Issuer accepts responsibility that such extracts or summaries have been accurately reproduced and that, so far as it is aware, and is able to ascertain from information published by the issuer, owner or sponsor, as the case may be, of such Underlying, no facts have been omitted that would render the reproduced extracts or summaries inaccurate or misleading. No further or other responsibility in respect of such information is accepted by the Issuer. In particular, neither the Issuer nor any Dealer accepts responsibility in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth herein concerning the Underlying of the Notes or that there has not occurred any event which would affect the accuracy or completeness of such information.
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
By:
ISIN: XS2852995278 Series Number: SPUK 019
7
Duly authorized
By:
Duly authorized
ISIN: XS2852995278 Series Number: SPUK 019
8
PART B - OTHER INFORMATION
1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING
Listing and admission to trading:
Application is expected to be made by the Issuer (or on its
behalf) for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the London
Stock Exchange's main market with effect from Issue Date
and to be listed on the Official List of the FCA.
2.
RATINGS:
Ratings:
The Notes to be issued have not been rated.
3. INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE
Save as discussed in "Subscription and Sale" in the Base Prospectus and save for any fees payable to the Initial Authorised Offeror in connection with the issue of Notes, so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Notes has an interest material to the offer. The Dealer and its affiliates have engaged, and may in the future engage, in investment banking and/or commercial banking transactions with, and may perform other services for, the Issuer in the ordinary course.
5. REASONS FOR THE OFFER AND ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS AND TOTAL EXPENSES
(a)
Reasons for the offer:
See the "Use of Proceeds" section of the Base Prospectus.
(b)
Estimated net proceeds:
An amount equal to 98.85 per cent. of the final Aggregate
Principal Amount of the Notes issued on the Issue Date. For
the avoidance of doubt, the estimated net proceeds reflect
the proceeds to be received by the Issuer on the Issue Date.
They are not a reflection of the fees payable by/to the Dealer
and/or the Authorised Offeror.
(c)
Estimated total expenses:
GBP 975 (listing fee)
6. YIELD
Indication of yield:
Not Applicable
- PERFORMANCE OF RATES Not Applicable.
- PERFORMANCE OF PREFERENCE SHARE UNDERLYING AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PREFERENCE SHARE UNDERLYING
- Preference Share Underlying:
- Where past and future performance and volatility of the Preference Share Underlying can be found:
FTSE® 100 Index (Bloomberg Ticker: UKX Index)
The performance of the Preference Shares, and accordingly the Preference Share Linked Notes, is linked to the performance of the Preference Share Underlying. Information on the FTSE® 100 Index (including past and future performance and volatility) can be obtained from, free of charge:
http://www.ftse.com/products/indices/uk
ISIN: XS2852995278 Series Number: SPUK 019
9
9. DISTRIBUTION
- Method of distribution
- If syndicated:
- If non-syndicated, name and address of Dealer:
Non-syndicated
Not Applicable
The following Dealer is procuring subscribers for the Notes:
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, London Branch, 150 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6ET
- Indication of the overall amount of the underwriting commission and of the placing commission:
No commissions are payable by the Issuer to the Dealer
The fee payable by the Dealer to the Initial Authorised Offeror is up to 2.00 per cent. per Specified Denomination and may take the form of a commission or a discount to the purchase price in respect of such Notes.
(e) U.S. Selling Restrictions:
Reg. S Compliance Category 2
TEFRA Not Applicable
- Public Offer where there is no exemption Applicable from the obligation under the FSMA to
publish a prospectus:
- Offer Period:
- Financial intermediaries granted specific consent to use the Base Prospectus in accordance with the conditions in it:
An offer of the Notes may be made other than pursuant to Article 3(2) of the UK Prospectus Regulation in the United Kingdom during the period from (and including) 3 July 2024 to (and including) 5 August 2024 (the "Offer Period").
See further Paragraph 12 below.
- Meteor Asset Management Limited, 24/25 The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, United Kingdom (the "Initial Authorised Offeror")
- Any additional financial intermediary appointed by the Issuer and whose name is published on the Issuer's website and identified as an Authorised Offeror in respect of the relevant Public Offer (each an
"Additional Authorised Offeror" and, together with the Initial Authorised Offeror, the "Authorised Offerors")
(iii)
General Consent:
Not Applicable
(iv)
Other Authorised Offeror Terms:
Not Applicable
- Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors: Applicable
(h) Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors
Not Applicable
(i) U.S. Dividend Equivalent Withholding
Not Applicable. The Issuer has determined that the Notes
(without regard to any other transactions) should not be
subject to US withholding tax under Section 871(m) of the
US Internal Revenue Code and regulations promulgated
thereunder.
ISIN: XS2852995278 Series Number: SPUK 019
10
10. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
(a)
ISIN Code:
XS2852995278
(b)
Temporary ISIN
Not Applicable
(c)
Common Code
285299527
(d) Other applicable Note identification number
Not Applicable
- Relevant clearing system(s) other than Not Applicable Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream
Banking, S.A. and the relevant identification number(s)
- Delivery:
- Names and addresses of additional Paying Agent(s) (if any)
- Notes intended to be held in a manner which would allow Eurosystem eligibility:
Delivery against payment
Not Applicable
No. While the designation is specified as "no" at the date of these Final Terms, should the Eurosystem eligibility criteria be amended in the future such that the Notes are capable of meeting them, the Notes may then be deposited with one of the ICSDs as common safekeeper). Note that this does not necessarily mean that the Notes will then be recognised as eligible collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy and intraday credit operations by the Eurosystem at any time during their life. Such recognition will depend upon the ECB being satisfied that Eurosystem eligibility criteria have been met
- UK BENCHMARKS REGULATION
- UK Benchmarks Regulation: Article 29(2) statement on benchmarks:
- TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER
- Offer Price:
- Conditions to which the offer is subject:
Amounts payable under the Notes are calculated by reference to a Preference Share which, in turn, references the FTSE® 100 Index which is provided by FTSE International Limited. As of the date of these Final Terms, FTSE International Limited is included in the register of administrators and benchmarks established and maintained by the FCA pursuant to Article 36 of the UK Benchmarks Regulation.
Issue Price
An offer of the Notes may be made by the Authorised Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 3(2) of the UK Prospectus Regulation in the United Kingdom (the "UK Public Offer") during the Offer Period, subject to the conditions set out in the Base Prospectus.
Up to GBP 1,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes will be issued and the criterion/condition for determining the final amount of Notes will be investor demand.
ISIN: XS2852995278 Series Number: SPUK 019
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 14:51:09 UTC.