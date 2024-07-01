6

(b) Notes in New Global Note form No

24. Business Day Convention for the Following Business Day Convention purposes of "Payment Business Day"

election in accordance with General Condition 6.6 (Payment Business Day):

25. Additional Financial Centre(s): Toronto 26. Additional Business Centre(s): Not Applicable 27. Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to No be attached to Definitive Bearer Notes and dates on which such Talons mature: 28. Redenomination (for the purposes of Not Applicable General Condition 11): 29. Calculation Agent: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto 81 Bay Street, Canada Square, Toronto, Ontario M5J 0E7, Canada 30. Governing Law English Law 31. (a) Relevant Index Benchmark: Not Applicable (b) Specified Public Source: Not Applicable (c) Impacted Index: Not Applicable (d) Alternative Pre-Nominated Index: Not Applicable (e) Close of Business: Not Applicable

THIRD PARTY INFORMATION

The information included herein with respect to indices and/or formulas comprising, based on or referring to variations in the prices of one or more shares in companies, any other equity or non-equity securities, currencies or currency exchange rates, interest rates, credit risks, fund units, shares in investment companies, term deposits, life insurance contracts, loans, commodities or futures contracts on the same or any other underlying instrument(s) or asset(s) or the occurrence or not of certain events not linked to the Issuer or any other factors to which the Notes are linked (the "Underlying") consists only of extracts from, or summaries of publicly available information. The Issuer accepts responsibility that such extracts or summaries have been accurately reproduced and that, so far as it is aware, and is able to ascertain from information published by the issuer, owner or sponsor, as the case may be, of such Underlying, no facts have been omitted that would render the reproduced extracts or summaries inaccurate or misleading. No further or other responsibility in respect of such information is accepted by the Issuer. In particular, neither the Issuer nor any Dealer accepts responsibility in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth herein concerning the Underlying of the Notes or that there has not occurred any event which would affect the accuracy or completeness of such information.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: