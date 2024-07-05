10

The Issuer may close the Offer Period before 8 August 2024 if the Notes are fully subscribed before such date.

The Issuer will publish a notice in accordance with the method of publication set out in Article 21(2) of the UK Prospectus Regulation in the event that the Offer Period is shortened as described above.

The Issuer reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, to cancel the offer and the issue of the Notes in the United Kingdom at any time prior to the Issue Date. In such an event, all application monies relating to applications for Notes under the UK Public Offer will be returned (without interest) to applicants at the applicant's risk by cheque, by wire transfer or by any other method as the Issuer deems to be appropriate, no later than 30 days after the date on which the UK Public Offer of the Notes is cancelled.

For the avoidance of doubt, if any application has been made by a potential investor and the Issuer exercises its right to cancel the offer, such potential investor shall not be entitled to receive any Notes.

The Issuer shall publish a notice in accordance with the method of publication set out in Article 21(2) of the UK Prospectus Regulation in the event that the UK Public Offer is cancelled and the Notes are not issued in the United Kingdom pursuant to the above.

Applications for the Notes may be made in the United Kingdom through the Authorised Offeror(s) during the Offer Period. The Notes will be placed into the United Kingdom by the Authorised Offeror(s).

Each prospective investor will subscribe for the Notes in accordance with the arrangements existing between the Authorised Offeror(s) and its customer relating to the subscription of securities generally and not directly with the Issuer.

The applications can be made in accordance with the Authorised Offeror's usual procedures. Prospective investors will not be required to enter into any contractual arrangements directly with the Issuer or the Dealer related to the subscription for the Notes.

A prospective investor should contact the Authorised Offeror prior to the end of the Offer Period. A prospective investor will subscribe for Notes in accordance with the arrangements agreed with the Authorised Offeror relating to the subscription of securities generally.

There are no pre-identified allotment criteria. The Authorised Offeror will adopt allotment criteria that ensure equal treatment of prospective investors. All of the Notes requested through the Distributor during the Offer Period will be as otherwise specified herein.