Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Quarterly financial report
05/30/2023 | 09:51am EDT
Report to Shareholders for the Second Quarter, 2023
www.cibc.com May 25, 2023
Report of the President and Chief Executive Officer
Overview of results
CIBC today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023.
Second quarter highlights
Q2/23
Q2/22
Q1/23
YoY
QoQ
Variance
Variance
Revenue
$5,702 million
$5,376 million
$5,927 million
+6%
-4%
Reported Net Income
$1,688 million
$1,523 million
$432 million
+11%
+291%
Adjusted Net Income (1)
$1,627 million
$1,652 million
$1,841 million
-2%
-12%
Adjusted pre-provision,pre-tax earnings (1)
$2,475 million
$2,343 million
$2,660 million
+6%
-7%
Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) (2)
$1.76
$1.62
$0.39
+9%
+351%
Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)(2)
$1.70
$1.77
$1.94
-4%
-12%
Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3)
14.5%
14.0%
3.1%
Adjusted ROE (1)
13.9%
15.2%
15.5%
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4)
11.9%
11.7%
11.6%
Results for the second quarter of 2023 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a positive impact of $0.06 per share:
$114 million ($82 million after-tax) decrease in legal provisions (Corporate and Other); and
$27 million ($21 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
Our CET1 ratio(4) was 11.9% at April 30, 2023, compared with 11.6% at the end of the prior quarter. CIBC's leverage ratio(4) and liquidity coverage ratio(4) at April 30, 2023 were 4.2% and 124%, respectively.
CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.85 per share to $0.87 per share for the quarter ending July 31, 2023.
We continued to execute on our client-focused strategy, delivering solid financial results in the second quarter by leveraging the investments we've made in high-touch,high-growth markets and furthering our strengths in talent and technology. In a more fluid economic environment we remain well capitalized and our well-diversified business provides resilience, as we live our purpose of helping make ambitions real in the second half of the fiscal year.
Core business performance
Canadian Personal and Business Banking reported net income of $637 million for the second quarter, up $141 million or 28% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue and a lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. Adjusted pre-provision,pre-tax earnings(1) were $1,012 million, up $50 million from the second quarter a year ago, as higher revenues primarily driven by higher net interest margin and volume growth were partially offset by higher expenses. Expenses were higher mainly due to employee-related costs.
Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $452 million for the second quarter, down $28 million or 6% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to a provision for credit losses in the current quarter compared with a provision reversal in the prior year quarter, and higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by higher revenue. Adjusted pre-provision,pre-tax earnings(1) were $663 million, up $15 million from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to volume growth, higher net interest income from improved deposit margins, and higher fees in commercial banking. Expenses increased primarily driven by the timing of expenditures, partially offset by lower performance-based compensation.
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, which section is incorporated by reference herein, including the quantitative reconciliations therein of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted net income on pages 9 to 13; and adjusted pre-provision,pre-tax earnings on page 14.
CIBC completed a two-for-one share split of CIBC common shares effective at the close of business on May 13, 2022. All per common share amounts in this CEO message reflect the Share Split.
For additional information on the composition, see the "Glossary" section.
Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline and the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, all of which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. The April 30, 2023 results reflect the impacts from the implementation of Basel III reforms that became effective as of February 1, 2023. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections.
U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $55 million (US$40 million) for the second quarter, down $125 million (US$102 million or 72%) from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to a higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by higher revenue and the impact of foreign currency translation. Adjusted pre-provision,pre-tax earnings(1) were $312 million (US$229 million), up $24 million (US$1 million) from the second quarter a year ago, due to higher revenue, primarily driven by volume growth and higher net interest margin, and the impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by lower asset management fees and higher employee-related costs.
Capital Markets reported net income of $497 million for the second quarter, down $43 million or 8% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher non-interest expenses and a provision for credit losses in the current quarter compared with a provision reversal in the prior year quarter, partially offset by higher revenue. Adjusted pre-provision,pre-tax earnings(1) were down $26 million or 4% from the second quarter a year ago, as higher revenue from our direct financial services business, corporate banking, and advisory, was offset by lower underwriting activity, lower global markets revenue and higher expenses. Expenses were up due to higher employee-related costs.
(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
Making a difference in our communities
At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter we:
Announced a $1.25 million gift to McGill University in support of the Sustainable Growth Initiative and its goal to contribute to a more sustainable society;
Donated $100,000 and opened the CIBC Foundation Relief Fund to support the Türkiye and Syria earthquake relief efforts; and
Announced financing of the 50th property under the CIBC Housing Initiative in the U.S. and will extend the program beyond its original US$10 million investment to continue its commitment to strengthening neighbourhoods through quality and affordable housing options.
Victor G. Dodig
President and Chief Executive Officer
CIBC SECOND QUARTER 2023
Enhanced Disclosure Task Force
The Enhanced Disclosure Task Force (EDTF), established by the Financial Stability Board, released its report "Enhancing the Risk Disclosures of Banks" in 2012, which included thirty-two disclosure recommendations. The index below provides the listing of these disclosures, along with their locations. EDTF disclosures are located in our 2022 Annual Report, quarterly Report to Shareholders, and supplementary packages, which may be found on our website (www.cibc.com). No information on CIBC's website, including the supplementary packages, should be considered incorporated herein by reference.
Second quarter, 2023
Pillar 3 report
and
Management's
Consolidated
Supplementary
2022
discussion
financial
regulatory
Annual
capital
Topics
Recommendations
Disclosures
and analysis
statements
disclosure
Report
Page references
General
1
Index of risk information - current page
2
Risk terminology and measures
54-57
76-78
104
3
Top and emerging risks
30-32
55
4
Key future regulatory ratio requirements
26-27, 43, 44
78
10, 17
40, 43, 78, 79,
170-171
Risk
5
Risk management structure
48, 49
governance,
6
Risk culture and appetite
47, 50, 52
risk
7
Risks arising from business activities
33
53, 58
management
8
Bank-wide stress testing
36
35-36, 54, 62, 67
and business
74, 76
model
Capital
9
Minimum capital requirements
25
78
35-36,170-171
adequacy and
10
Components of capital and reconciliation to
9-12
40
risk-weighted
the consolidated regulatory balance sheet
assets
11
Regulatory capital flow statement
13
41
12
Capital management and planning
43, 170-171
13
Business activities and risk-weighted
33
4-5
42, 58
assets
14
Risk-weighted assets and capital
4-5
38, 42
requirements
15
Credit risk by major portfolios
28-38
60-65
16
Risk-weighted assets flow statement
4-5, 6
42
17
Back-testing of models
74, 75
54, 62, 72
Liquidity
18
Liquid assets
42
77
Funding
19
Encumbered assets
43
77
20
Contractual maturities of assets, liabilities
47
81
and off-balance sheet instruments
21
Funding strategy and sources
46
80
Market risk
22
Reconciliation of trading and non-trading
39
71
portfolios to the consolidated balance
sheet
23
Significant trading and non-trading market
40-41
71-75
risk factors
24
Model assumptions, limitations and
71-75
validation procedures
25
Stress testing and scenario analysis
35, 74
Credit risk
26
Analysis of credit risk exposures
34-38
7-8,69-73
63-69,
143-150, 189
27
Impaired loan and forbearance techniques
34, 37
60, 68, 88, 123
28
Reconciliation of impaired loans and the
37
71
68, 144
allowance for credit losses
29
Counterparty credit risk arising from
37
73, 35 (1)
60, 64,
derivatives
159-160
30
Credit risk mitigation
34
21, 55, 73
60,
159-160
Other risks
31
Other risks
48
82-86
32
Discussion of publicly known risk events
80
82, 182
(1) Included in our supplementary financial information package.
CIBC SECOND QUARTER 2023 iii
Management's discussion and analysis
Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) is provided to enable readers to assess CIBC's financial condition and results of operations as at and for the quarter and six months ended April 30, 2023 compared with corresponding periods. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with our 2022 Annual Report and the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements included in this report. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS or GAAP) and all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars (CAD). Certain disclosures in the MD&A have been shaded as they form an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements. The MD&A is current as of May 24, 2023. Additional information relating to CIBC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at www.sec.gov. No information on CIBC's website (www.cibc.com) should be considered incorporated herein by reference. A glossary of terms used throughout this quarterly report can be found on pages 51 to 57.
Contents
2
Second quarter financial highlights
25
Capital management
3
Financial performance overview
29
Off-balance sheet arrangements
30
Management of risk
3
Economic outlook
4
Significant events
30
Risk overview
4
Financial results review
30
Top and emerging risks
6
Review of quarterly financial information
34
Credit risk
8
Non-GAAP measures
39
Market risk
42
Liquidity risk
15
Strategic business units overview
48
Other risks
49
Accounting and control matters
15
Canadian Personal and Business Banking
17
Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management
49
Critical accounting policies and estimates
19
U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management
49
Accounting developments
21
Capital Markets
49
Other regulatory developments
22
Corporate and Other
50
Controls and procedures
24
Financial condition
50
Related-party transactions
51
Glossary
24
Review of condensed consolidated balance sheet
A NOTE ABOUTFORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS: From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including in this report, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the SEC and in other communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements made in the "Financial performance overview - Economic outlook", "Financial performance overview - Significant events", "Financial performance overview - Financial results review", "Financial performance overview - Review of quarterly financial information", "Financial condition - Capital management", "Management of risk - Risk overview", "Management of risk - Top and emerging risks", "Management of risk - Credit risk", "Management of risk - Market risk", "Management of risk - Liquidity risk", "Accounting and control matters - Critical accounting policies and estimates", "Accounting and control matters - Accounting developments", and "Accounting and control matters - Other regulatory developments" sections of this report and other statements about our operations, business lines, financial condition, risk management, priorities, targets and sustainability commitments (including with respect to net-zero emissions and our environmental, social and governance (ESG) related activities), ongoing objectives, strategies, the regulatory environment in which we operate and outlook for calendar year 2023 and subsequent periods. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "target", "predict", "commit", "ambition", "goal", "strive", "project", "objective" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "would" and "could". By their nature, these statements require us to make assumptions, including the economic assumptions set out in the "Financial performance overview - Economic outlook" section of this report, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Given the continuing impact of high inflation, rising interest rates, recent events in the U.S. banking sector which adds pressure on liquidity and funding conditions for the financial industry, the impact of hybrid work arrangements and higher interest rates on the U.S. real estate sector, potential recession and the war in Ukraine on the global economy, financial markets, and our business, results of operations, reputation and financial condition, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with our assumptions as compared to prior periods. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, affect our operations, performance and results, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. These factors include: inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; geopolitical risk, including from the war in Ukraine, the occurrence, continuance or intensification of public health emergencies, such as the impact of COVID-19, and any related government policies and actions; credit, market, liquidity, strategic, insurance, operational, reputation, conduct and legal, regulatory and environmental risk; currency value and interest rate fluctuations, including as a result of market and oil price volatility; the effectiveness and adequacy of our risk management and valuation models and processes; legislative or regulatory developments in the jurisdictions where we operate, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Common Reporting Standard, and regulatory reforms in the United Kingdom and Europe, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's global standards for capital and liquidity reform, and those relating to bank recapitalization legislation and the payments system in Canada; amendments to, and interpretations of, risk-based capital guidelines and reporting instructions, and interest rate and liquidity regulatory guidance; exposure to, and the resolution of, significant litigation or regulatory matters, our ability to successfully appeal adverse outcomes of such matters and the timing, determination and recovery of amounts related to such matters; the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations; changes in our estimates of reserves and allowances; changes in tax laws; changes to our credit ratings; political conditions and developments, including changes relating to economic or trade matters; the possible effect on our business of international conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine, and terrorism; natural disasters, disruptions to public infrastructure and other catastrophic events; reliance on third parties to provide components of our business infrastructure; potential disruptions to our information technology systems and services; increasing cyber security risks which may include theft or disclosure of assets, unauthorized access to sensitive information, or operational disruption; social media risk; losses incurred as a result of internal or external fraud; anti-money laundering; the accuracy and completeness of information provided to us concerning clients and counterparties; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us and our affiliates or associates; intensifying competition from established competitors and new entrants in the financial services industry including through internet and mobile banking; technological change; global capital market activity; changes in monetary and economic policy; general business and economic conditions worldwide, as well as in Canada, the U.S. and other countries where we have operations, including increasing Canadian household debt levels and global credit risks; climate change and other ESG related risks; our success in developing and introducing new products and services, expanding existing distribution channels, developing new distribution channels and realizing increased revenue from these channels; changes in client spending and saving habits; our ability to attract and retain key employees and executives; our ability to successfully execute our strategies and complete and integrate acquisitions and joint ventures; the risk that expected benefits of an acquisition, merger or divestiture will not be realized within the expected time frame or at all; and our ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with these factors. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this report represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting our shareholders and financial analysts in understanding our financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained in this report or in other communications except as required by law.
CIBC SECOND QUARTER 2023 1
Second quarter financial highlights
As at or for the three
As at or for the six
months ended
months ended
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Unaudited
Apr. 30
Jan. 31
Apr. 30
Apr. 30
Apr. 30
Financial results ($ millions)
$
3,187
$
6,392
Net interest income
$
3,205
$
3,088
$
6,220
Non-interest income
2,515
2,722
2,288
5,237
4,654
Total revenue
5,702
5,927
5,376
11,629
10,874
Provision for credit losses
438
295
303
733
378
Non-interest expenses
3,140
4,462
3,114
7,602
6,137
Income before income taxes
2,124
1,170
1,959
3,294
4,359
Income taxes
436
738
436
1,174
967
Net income
$
1,688
$
432
$
1,523
$
2,120
$
3,392
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
$
11
$
9
$
5
$
20
$
10
Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders
67
72
47
139
88
Common shareholders
1,610
351
1,471
1,961
3,294
Net income attributable to equity shareholders
$
1,677
$
423
$
1,518
$
2,100
$
3,382
Financial measures
Reported efficiency ratio (1)
55.1 %
75.3 %
57.9 %
Reported operating leverage (1)
5.2 %
(39.8)%
(4.0)%
Loan loss ratio (2)
0.29 %
0.19 %
0.16 %
Reported return on common shareholders' equity (1)
14.5 %
3.1 %
14.0 %
Net interest margin (1)
1.40 %
1.33 %
1.44 %
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (1)(3)
For additional information on the composition, see the "Glossary" section.
The ratio is calculated as the provision for credit losses on impaired loans to average loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses.
Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.
On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to the beginning of 2022.
Common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares issued and outstanding at end of period.
Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
Calculated on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB).
Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $2,370.5 billion (January 31, 2023: $2,382.7 billion; April 30, 2022: $2,301.6 billion).
AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA.
RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and LCR and NSFR are calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. The April 30, 2023 results reflect the impacts from the implementation of Basel III reforms that became effective as of February 1, 2023. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections.
The 2022 ratios reflect the expected credit loss (ECL) transitional arrangement announced by OSFI on March 27, 2020 in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective November 1, 2022, the ECL transitional arrangement was no longer applicable.
n/a Not applicable.
2 CIBC SECOND QUARTER 2023
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 13:50:10 UTC.