Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a Canada-based financial institution. The Company offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its digital banking network across personal and business banking, commercial banking and wealth management, and capital markets businesses. Its personal banking offers products and services, including personal checking, health savings account, personal lending, EasyPath banking, personal savings, retirement, traditions club and mortgage. Its private wealth offers investment management, corporate and institutional services, wealth planning and trustee services and private banking. The Company's commercial banking includes commercial lending, capital markets, commercial real estate and treasury management. It also includes small business banking and agility digital banking. The Company has over 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients.

