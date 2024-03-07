By Adriano Marchese

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has appointed Robert Sedran as chief financial officer of the bank, effective April 1.

As well as the CFO role, Sedran was also appointed as senior executive vice president of the Canadian financial institution on Thursday, and will join the bank's executive committee, CIBC said Thursday.

Most recently, Sedran served as its treasurer, and prior to that had held progressively more senior roles over the course of his more than 20-year career in financial services.

Among those roles, he was leader of CIBC's Enterprise Strategy and Corporate Development, as well as Equity Research in Capital Markets.

Sedran succeeds Hratch Panossian in the head financial role. Panossian has been appointed senior executive vice president and Head of Personal and Business Banking.

