  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

05/10/2021 | 11:05am EDT
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is currently at $108.47, up $0.80 or 0.74%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Nov. 13, 1997)

-- Would be the first record close since Nov. 6, 2007

-- Currently up 13 of the past 14 days

-- Currently up six consecutive days; up 4.34% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since April 29, 2021, when it rose for seven straight trading days

-- Best six day stretch since the six days ending April 29, 2021, when it rose 4.59%

-- Up 4.34% month-to-date

-- Up 26.91% year-to-date

-- Up 82.21% from 52 weeks ago (May 11, 2020), when it closed at $59.53

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 93.01% from its 52-week closing low of $56.20 on May 15, 2020

-- Traded as high as $108.73; highest intraday level since Nov. 7, 2007, when it hit $108.79

-- Up 0.98% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:45:19 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-21 1104ET

All news about CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
11:05aCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Track for Record High Close -- Data Tal..
DJ
09:04aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE  : CIBC FICC Strategy; Says Likes Being Short..
MT
06:01aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE  : CIBC and Goodfood team up to support front..
AQ
05/06CIBC INNOVATION BANKING  : provides Vanedge Capital with a Capital Call Line of ..
BU
05/05CIBC FICC STRATEGY WITH PURCHASE & A : CAN 1.50% Jun31s
MT
05/05CIBC INNOVATION BANKING  : Provides Financing Solutions to Maverix Private Equit..
BU
05/04CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE  : CIBC FICC Strategy With Bank of Canada Pur..
MT
05/04CIBC INNOVATION BANKING  : to Fuel Growth for Technology Clients Across Borders
BU
05/03Factbox-Canadian banks' approaches to getting to 'net-zero financing emission..
RE
05/03In energy-reliant Canada, banks and investors face dilemma in meeting emissio..
RE
Financials
Sales 2021 19 563 M 16 148 M 16 148 M
Net income 2021 5 373 M 4 435 M 4 435 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 58 642 M 48 291 M 48 404 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 43 890
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Duration : Period :
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 132,93 CAD
Last Close Price 130,70 CAD
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hratch Panossian Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Nicholas D. Le Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE20.22%48 291
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.89%488 094
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.16%361 454
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%275 203
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%212 926
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%203 716