Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is currently at $108.47, up $0.80 or 0.74%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Nov. 13, 1997)

-- Would be the first record close since Nov. 6, 2007

-- Currently up 13 of the past 14 days

-- Currently up six consecutive days; up 4.34% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since April 29, 2021, when it rose for seven straight trading days

-- Best six day stretch since the six days ending April 29, 2021, when it rose 4.59%

-- Up 4.34% month-to-date

-- Up 26.91% year-to-date

-- Up 82.21% from 52 weeks ago (May 11, 2020), when it closed at $59.53

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 93.01% from its 52-week closing low of $56.20 on May 15, 2020

-- Traded as high as $108.73; highest intraday level since Nov. 7, 2007, when it hit $108.79

-- Up 0.98% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:45:19 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-21 1104ET