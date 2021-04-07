Canadian banks shrink workforces as they invest heavily in technology

TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - Canada's top banks are shedding
workers for the second straight year, moving toward leaner
operations to satisfy investors demanding returns on tens of
billions of dollars that lenders have poured into new
technologies.
Five of Canada's six biggest banks cut their workforces 4.4%
from a year earlier to a combined total of 291,409 full-time
equivalent employees as of Jan. 31. That is down 5.2% from a
peak in the third quarter of 2019.
Despite growing optimism about a robust economic recovery,
loan growth outside of mortgages has been stagnant due to the
relatively slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada and
renewed lockdowns in some major cities.
"It's very difficult to grow" revenues, said Todd Johnson,
chief investment officer at BCV Asset Management, which owns
shares of all the big banks.
Banks are likely to continue investing in technology at
similar levels as the past few years, which will be "welcomed by
investors as long as earnings and dividends continue to grow,
and especially if tech investment displaces some labor costs,"
he said.
The pullback in headcounts follows combined quarterly
year-on-year growth of 4% to 5% in 2018 and 2019 across the six
big banks. The cuts have reduced efficiency ratios, or
non-interest expenses as a proportion of revenues, by about 2
percentage points from a year ago at most banks, disclosures
show.
The phenomenon isn't unique to Canada. U.S. and European
banks last year joined Bank of Montreal and Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce in announcing or resuming
layoffs, with the former expected to shrink headcounts by an
average of 5-10%.
While job cuts at banks in other countries have included
technology roles, Canadian lenders are still growing in this
area because their digital shift has lagged.
MORE CUTS TO COME
Toronto-Dominion Bank has been expanding its
technology teams while redeploying employees from temporarily
closed branches to other areas, Chief Executive Bharat Masrani
said in an interview.
TD's workforce has shrunk by about 0.7% from its peak in the
fourth quarter of 2019, following quarterly growth of 4-6% over
the prior year.
"You should view this as the bank constantly adapting to
evolving expectations," Masrani said. TD declined to comment on
its technology spending plans.
Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), which has been
divesting some international operations, and BMO, which has been
working on improving efficiencies, have had the biggest
year-on-year headcount reductions, 9.5% and 5.3% respectively.
Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender,
has been the only one to grow its workforce, by 1.9% from a year
earlier, as it expands its wealth management divisions in the
U.S. and Canada.
A spokeswoman said RBC continues to hire "selectively."
In February, CIBC executives said the bank had saved C$800
million ($633.91 million) over the past five years by
streamlining operations. It reinvested the funds in high-growth
areas, and accelerated technology spending.
The other banks declined to comment.
Much of the technology investment so far has gone into
automating manual processes such as enabling online mortgage
applications and e-signing documents. Future investments will
likely focus on beefing up cybersecurity, upgrading systems, and
data and analytics, said Robert Colangelo, senior vice president
for credit ratings at DBRS Morningstar.
Headcounts are unlikely to "grind lower for years and
years," but they are expected to lag revenue growth, said Brian
Madden, portfolio manager at Goodreid Investment Counsel, who
estimates that lenders have invested a combined C$10 billion
annually in technology in the last few years.
With labour the biggest part of non-interest expenses, and
the pandemic's "unexpected turbo boost" to customer adoption of
online banking, "most of the return on investment in tech spend
is going to have to come from efficiency gains/headcount
reductions," he said.
($1 = 1.2620 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather
Editing by Denny Thomas and David Gregorio)