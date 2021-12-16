Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup sends New York staff home, Goldman cancels remaining holiday parties

12/16/2021 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has told its employees in the New York metro area that they can work from home through the holidays, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc has canceled its remaining holiday parties there, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Wall Street giants are the latest financial institutions to rethink their plans to return to business-as-usual amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in New York and other financial hubs and growing concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Citigroup told staff at its New York metro area offices on Wednesday they should work from home if they are able to, a person familiar with the matter said. Vaccinated staff had been allowed to return to some Citigroup offices in recent months.

Goldman Sachs, which has not sent staff home, had hosted holiday parties over the last few weeks but on Thursday said it was canceling remaining gatherings due to worries over COVID-19, according to a separate source familiar with the bank's plans.

The spread of Omicron has disrupted firms' efforts to return to normalcy, prompting other large banks in the United States and Canada to push back their back-to-office plans, spike holiday gatherings and impose stricter precautions.

The new variant has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, fuelling concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread faster and evade protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co told unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home, while investment bank Jefferies Financial Group last week asked staff in Manhattan and elsewhere to again steer clear of the office to a spate of COVID-19 cases.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada said on Wednesday they have asked staff in Canada to work remotely, joining Bank of Nova Scotia in halting plans for a return to offices amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant in Canada.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffhan in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Paul Simao)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Matt Scuffham


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMM -1.56% 15.17 End-of-day quote.53.23%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 1.58% 145.66 Delayed Quote.31.92%
CITIGROUP INC. 2.03% 61.4343 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 0.13% 38.63 Delayed Quote.56.79%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.91% 161.015 Delayed Quote.25.23%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 1.27% 96.44 Delayed Quote.33.00%
NOVA LTD. -1.65% 129.14 Delayed Quote.79.94%
S&P 500 -0.50% 4686.61 Delayed Quote.25.39%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 1.08% 87.54 Delayed Quote.25.99%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.85% 397 Delayed Quote.47.86%
All news about CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
01:36pCitigroup sends New York staff home, Goldman cancels remaining holiday parties
RE
01:28pCitigroup sends New York staff home, Goldman cancels remaining holiday parties
RE
08:01aCIBC Recognized by CDP for Actions on Climate Change
AQ
12/15Canada's CIBC, National Bank ask employees to work remotely as Omicron worries grow
RE
12/13Update on CIBC FICC Strategy; 2nd of 2 Parts; Curve Signals
MT
12/13CIBC FICC Strategy; 1st of 2 Parts; Rich/Cheap Bond Signals
MT
12/13CIBC expands Global Money Transfer capabilities with Visa Direct
AQ
12/10CANADA ECONOMICS BRIEF : OSFI Holds Capital Buffer For Canada Banks At 2.5%, BNN TV report..
MT
12/10$6 million raised for children's charities worldwide on 37th annual CIBC Miracle Day
AQ
12/09CIBC Obtains TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid; Down 0.3%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 456 M 16 785 M 16 785 M
Net income 2022 6 102 M 4 773 M 4 773 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 64 677 M 50 090 M 50 596 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 45 282
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Duration : Period :
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 143,42 CAD
Average target price 164,77 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hratch Panossian Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Nicholas D. Le Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE31.92%50 090
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.23%466 755
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.97%359 609
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.91%242 809
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.04%202 532
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.99%195 135