Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as Treasury yields continued to retreat.

The initial stabilization of Treasury yields boosted the financial sector, but further losses could weigh on loan profits.

UBS booked a record $29 billion second-quarter net profit as it integrated Credit Suisse into its books, and saw inflows to its money-management businesses from wealthy clients.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell after the Toronto lender set aside a larger provision for loan losses than anticipated.

Large commercial banks in China are planning to lower some deposit rates starting Friday, ahead of widely anticipated mortgage-rate cuts.

