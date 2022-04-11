Log in
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
146.74 CAD   +0.38%
04/07CANADA'S FEDERAL BUDGET 2022 : Freeland Interview On CTV News Concluded
MT
04/07CANADA'S FEDERAL BUDGET 2022 : Freeland When Asked When Govt Plans To Balance the Budget, Says This Is the "Most Fiscally Prudent" Budget of Any G7 Nation Post Pandemic
MT
04/07CANADA'S FEDERAL BUDGET 2022 : Freeland Adds Today's Budget "Creates a Vehicle" To Help People Save For Their First Home, Over Four Years
MT
Sterling falls as data shows Britain's economic growth stutters

04/11/2022 | 04:53am EDT
LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Monday against the euro and the dollar after data showed the UK economy slowed more sharply than expected in February.

Monthly gross domestic product rose by 0.1% in February, down from 0.8% growth in January. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 0.3% increase.

The pound edged 0.1% to $1.3025 at 0840 GMT, after briefly falling below $1.30, remaining not far from its lowest level against the dollar since November 2020.

"Sterling initially drifted lower in the wake of the data miss," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC. "We remain mindful of rate expectations remaining excessive."

Money markets are currently pricing around 142.6 basis points by the Bank of England by year-end.

Rising U.S. yields have kept the dollar near its highest level since May 2020, as the Federal Reserve readies to cut its asset holdings and move interest rates sharply higher.

Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX Strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said "given the speed at which the Fed is normalizing, our view is that cable has a better chance of holding above $1.30 if the BoE is able to hike 50 bps after at least one of its next policy announcements (i.e. May or June)".

Versus a strengthening euro, sterling fell 0.4% to 83.75 pence, after rising on Friday to its highest level against the single currency since March 23.

The euro gained support after the first round of France's presidential election showed incumbent Emmanuel Macron beat far right challenger Marine Le Pen.

(Reporting by Joice Alves, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
