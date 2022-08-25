Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
  News
  Summary
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
  Report
2022-08-25
66.07 CAD   +0.85%
TSX hits near one-week high on healthcare, energy stocks boost

08/25/2022 | 10:33am EDT
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as gains in energy and healthcare stocks were complimented by positive earnings from some large domestic banks, with investors closely watching the gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole for cues on monetary policy outlook.

At 10:05 a.m. ET (14:05 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 109.77 points, or 0.55%, at 20,131.15, its highest level since Aug 19.

The heavily weighted financials sector rose 1.1%, led by a 1.7% rise in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted better-than-expected third-quarter profits lifted by higher revenues as lending grew strongly.

However, analysts are warning that rising mortgage rates in Canada will slow down the housing market causing higher provisions due to an uptick in defaults. Canadian banks have already started to see a hit from market challenges and economic uncertainties.

The healthcare sector of the Toronto stock index, which is dominated by cannabis stocks, rose 2.1% after a 4.2% pull from Canopy Growth. Shares have gained 3.8% this week, but are still down more than 52% for the year.

The energy sector, which accounts for 18% of the TSX's market capitalization, climbed 0.9%, as Brent crude prices added 0.5% on a possible OPEC+ supply cut.

Investors are focused on the pace of monetary policy and are prepping to hear U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak at the annual central bankers' symposium at Jackson Hole on Friday.

"If rates continue to go considerably higher it's going to have a big impact on everything because whether it's Canada or any country in the world, the amount of leverage tied debt is monstrous," Matt Skipp, President at SW8 Asset Management said.

"At the same time, a big part of the recent rally is the market sensing that significant uptick in inflationary pressures may be rolling over."

The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 7 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 49.62 million shares. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 0.85% 66.07 Delayed Quote.-11.14%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 0.60% 5.06 Delayed Quote.-54.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 101.12 Delayed Quote.28.50%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2.00% 87.14 Delayed Quote.-11.91%
WTI -0.78% 94.456 Delayed Quote.26.32%
Financials
Sales 2022 22 098 M 17 030 M 17 030 M
Net income 2022 6 430 M 4 956 M 4 956 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,33x
Yield 2022 5,02%
Capitalization 59 164 M 45 596 M 45 596 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 47 814
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Duration : Period :
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 65,51 CAD
Average target price 76,82 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hratch Panossian Executive Vice President & Global Controller
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Nicholas D. Le Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE-11.14%45 596
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.87%339 592
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.41%277 376
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.00%213 592
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.96%169 322
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.93%154 967