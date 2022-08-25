TSX hits near one-week high on healthcare, energy stocks boost

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on
Thursday as gains in energy and healthcare stocks were
complimented by positive earnings from some large domestic
banks, with investors closely watching the gathering of central
bankers at Jackson Hole for cues on monetary policy outlook.
At 10:05 a.m. ET (14:05 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 109.77 points, or
0.55%, at 20,131.15, its highest level since Aug 19.
The heavily weighted financials sector rose 1.1%,
led by a 1.7% rise in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
TD Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
posted better-than-expected third-quarter profits lifted by
higher revenues as lending grew strongly.
However, analysts are warning that rising mortgage rates in
Canada will slow down the housing market causing higher
provisions due to an uptick in defaults. Canadian banks have
already started to see a hit from market challenges and economic
uncertainties.
The healthcare sector of the Toronto stock index,
which is dominated by cannabis stocks, rose 2.1% after a 4.2%
pull from Canopy Growth. Shares have gained 3.8% this week, but
are still down more than 52% for the year.
The energy sector, which accounts for 18% of the
TSX's market capitalization, climbed 0.9%, as Brent crude
prices added 0.5% on a possible OPEC+ supply cut.
Investors are focused on the pace of monetary policy and are
prepping to hear U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak
at the annual central bankers' symposium at Jackson Hole on
Friday.
"If rates continue to go considerably higher it's going to
have a big impact on everything because whether it's Canada or
any country in the world, the amount of leverage tied debt is
monstrous," Matt Skipp, President at SW8 Asset Management said.
"At the same time, a big part of the recent rally is the
market sensing that significant uptick in inflationary pressures
may be rolling over."
The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and one new low.
Across all Canadian issues there were 7 new 52-week highs
and 3 new lows, with total volume of 49.62 million shares.
