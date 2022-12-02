Advanced search
    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
59.39 CAD   -0.70%
04:50pTSX pares weekly gain as investors brace for further rate hikes
RE
04:19pSector Update: Financial Stocks Trim Early Losses Friday Afternoon
MT
04:03pSector Update: Financial
MT
TSX pares weekly gain as investors brace for further rate hikes

12/02/2022 | 04:50pm EST
(Adds details throughout, updates prices to close)

*

TSX ends down 39.79 points, or 0.2%, at 20,485.66

*

For the week, the index gains 0.5%

*

Canada adds 10,100 jobs in November

*

Financials dip 0.4%; tech ends 0.8% lower

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, including declines for financials and technology, as investors weighed U.S. and Canadian jobs data that could help determine the pace of central bank interest rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 39.79 points, or 0.2%, at 20,485.66, after posting on Thursday its highest closing level in nearly six months.

For the week, the TSX was up 0.5%.

U.S. stocks fell, although recovering from their lowest levels, as the November payrolls report fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would maintain its path of interest rate hikes.

Canada added 10,100 jobs in November, broadly in line with forecasts, while the jobless rate fell to 5.1%.

Money markets expect the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates by 25 basis points when it makes a policy decision on Wednesday, with a roughly 25% chance of a larger move.

"We're still in a mood where the market looks at good news as bad, because the data still shows that the Bank of Canada can still be aggressive," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

This week was a cocktail of economic data iced with mixed bank earnings, as markets enter into the holiday season.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) fell 0.7%, extending its decline from the previous day when it reported quarterly results that missed estimates.

The lender said it would appeal a New York court's ruling in a lawsuit brought against the bank by an entity of U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.

The heavily weighted financials sector fell 0.4%, while technology gave back some of its recent gains, ending 0.8% lower.

Helping to cap losses for the index was a gain of 4.9% for the healthcare sector, as shares of cannabis producers climbed. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.7419 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE -0.70% 59.39 Delayed Quote.-18.87%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.19% 20485.66 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.24% 1.3468 Delayed Quote.6.18%
Financials
Sales 2023 23 117 M 17 215 M 17 215 M
Net income 2023 5 958 M 4 437 M 4 437 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,12x
Yield 2023 5,79%
Capitalization 54 197 M 40 359 M 40 359 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 49 505
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Duration : Period :
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 59,81 CAD
Average target price 67,52 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hratch Panossian Executive Vice President & Global Controller
Amit Rajput Senior Director & Head-Finance
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE-18.87%43 322
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.74%405 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.85%303 649
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.14%207 157
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.31%182 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%152 678