    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:43:25 2023-02-24 pm EST
62.01 CAD   +1.27%
12:20pToronto Stocks Slip; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Rises on 1Q Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Beat-
DJ
10:13aCIBC Shares Rise After 1Q Results, Outperforming Other Big Canadian Banks
DJ
09:24aSector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Friday
MT
Toronto Stocks Slip; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Rises on 1Q Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Beat-

02/24/2023 | 12:20pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto stocks were lower in midday trading Friday, with nearly all sectors pushing down the indexes. Among the few gainers, energy, industrial services were slightly higher, while health services, health tech and tech services were the main laggards. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce kicked off earnings for the major banks on Friday, beating first-quarter expectations with adjusted earnings thanks to strong trading revenue and the benefits of higher interest rates.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.57% to 20072.42 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 edged 0.56% lower to 1208.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares were up 1.2% at 61.94 Canadian dollars ($45.72) after reporting adjusted earnings of C$1.94 a share, beating the consensus expectation of C$1.71 a share. Total revenue for the quarter rose to C$5.93 billion from C$5.5 billion in the same quarter the year before, beating the C$5.71 billion forecast by analysts.


Other market movers:

Shares in Sprott Inc. were down 6.3% at C$46.64 after it reported a decline in profit and revenue in the fourth quarter that was weighed down by higher costs, lower origination activity and losses on investments.

Fiera Capital Corp.'s shares were down 6.2% at C$8.62 after the asset-management firm reported sharply lower fourth-quarter earnings, thanks in part to a drop in revenue and severance costs tied to its continued streamlining efforts.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1219ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 1.27% 62.01 Delayed Quote.11.90%
FIERA CAPITAL CORPORATION -6.96% 8.55 Delayed Quote.5.88%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX -0.56% 1209.01 Delayed Quote.4.00%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.59% 20073.74 Delayed Quote.4.14%
SPROTT INC. -3.10% 48.23 Delayed Quote.10.46%
