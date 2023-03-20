Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFE.PR.B   CA1362903017

CANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP.

(LFE.PR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:30:00 2023-03-20 am EDT
10.03 CAD   -0.10%
06:47pCanadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
GL
02/24Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2022
GL
02/24Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended November 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

03/20/2023 | 06:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annually). Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for March 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.69 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.34 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details 
  
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)$0.06667
Record Date:March 31, 2023
Payable Date:April 10, 2023
  

 

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443www.lifesplit.cominfo@quadravest.com



All news about CANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP.
06:47pCanadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
GL
02/24Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2022
GL
02/24Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended No..
CI
02/21Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
GL
02/21Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
AQ
01/17CANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP. Preferred Dividend Declared
GL
01/17CANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP. Preferred Dividend Declared
AQ
2022Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
GL
2022Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
AQ
2022Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,07 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
Net income 2022 -5,14 M -3,76 M -3,76 M
Net cash 2022 44,7 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,17x
Yield 2022 6,76%
Capitalization 35,4 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Wayne Finch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Silvia Gomes Chief Financial Officer
William C. Thornhill Independent Director
John D. Steep Independent Director
Laura Lynne Johnson Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP.-0.30%25
BLACKSTONE INC.14.42%59 964
KKR & CO. INC.4.35%41 712
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-7.90%32 259
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-9.18%16 306
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION9.66%13 472