MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the appointment of Remi G. Lalonde as Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer of CN effective April 24th, 2024. Remi is succeeding Doug MacDonald who will retire from CN following an impressive career of nearly 35 years.

Since his arrival at CN in January, Remi has been embedded within CN’s operations, gaining first-hand experience with scheduled railroading and executing CN’s ‘Make the Plan, Run the Plan, Sell the Plan’ model. Following his introduction to operations, Remi has been meeting customers and working closely with Doug and the team to ensure a seamless transition to the commercial side of the organization.

"I am very pleased that Remi will be leading our commercial team. His diverse experience and deep understanding of North American and global supply chains will bring important perspective as we focus our efforts on accelerating sustainable, profitable growth,” said Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer at CN. "I thank Doug for his commitment and his contributions to CN over his long career with us. His leadership, pragmatism and expertise contributed meaningfully to our transition to the scheduled operating model and provided us with a clear path forward for growth. We wish him the very best in his retirement."

The Chief Commercial Officer role is a critical executive role, overseeing CN’s strong and experienced customer-focused team responsible for sales and marketing.

Biographical Notes

Based in Montreal, Remi is the former President and CEO of a publicly traded Quebec-based forest products company with international customers. After several years at a Wall Street law firm, he joined the forest products company as a senior securities counsel. Over his tenure at the company, he served in corporate and customer focused roles, including as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and as General Manager for a critical manufacturing facility.

Fluently bilingual in his native French as well as English, Remi holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Environmental Engineering from the University of Ottawa. Remi has led teams, executed strategy, managed regulatory matters, engaged with Indigenous communities and stakeholders, headed manufacturing operations, and worked with investors and suppliers. His successful track record of cross-functional experience and first-hand knowledge of the importance of supply chains, as well as his focus on business growth and sustainability, will help drive CN's growth agenda.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts :