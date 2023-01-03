CN Labor Agreement Covering Rail Traffic Controllers in Canada Ratified

By Robb M. Stewart

Canadian National Railway Co. has finalized a labor agreement covering about 160 rail traffic controllers in Canada.

The collective agreement ratified by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference includes a wage increase of 3% in 2023, a 3% adjustment in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025, as well as other benefits, the railroad operator said Tuesday.

The agreement was negotiated before the expiry of the previous labor deal and is in effect until the end of 2025. -

