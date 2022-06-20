CN Maintains Normal Rail Operations Across Canada as IBEW Strikes

COO Addresses Employees Directly in Letter as Contingency Plan keeps Railroad Operating Safely

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that normal rail operations continue safely as it has implemented its operational contingency plan. The plan allows the Company to maintain a normal level of safe rail operations across Canada and serve its customers for as long as required.

Following the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ (IBEW) rejection of CN’s latest offer, CN Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Reilly sent a letter to all employees represented by the union to inform them of CN’s latest offer. The letter is available here.

While the Company is disappointed with the current situation, CN remains committed to finding a resolution and it continues to encourage the IBEW to end its strike through an agreement or through binding arbitration.

