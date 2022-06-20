Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canadian National Railway Company
  News
  Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
140.89 CAD   +0.61%
09:03aCN Maintains Normal Rail Operations Across Canada as IBEW Strikes
GL
09:01aCN Maintains Normal Rail Operations Across Canada as IBEW Strikes
AQ
08:49aBoralex Names VP, Information Technology, Digital Transformation
MT
Summary 
Summary

CN Maintains Normal Rail Operations Across Canada as IBEW Strikes

06/20/2022 | 09:03am EDT
COO Addresses Employees Directly in Letter as Contingency Plan keeps Railroad Operating Safely

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that normal rail operations continue safely as it has implemented its operational contingency plan. The plan allows the Company to maintain a normal level of safe rail operations across Canada and serve its customers for as long as required.

Following the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ (IBEW) rejection of CN’s latest offer, CN Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Reilly sent a letter to all employees represented by the union to inform them of CN’s latest offer. The letter is available here.

While the Company is disappointed with the current situation, CN remains committed to finding a resolution and it continues to encourage the IBEW to end its strike through an agreement or through binding arbitration.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

Financials
Sales 2022 16 004 M 12 260 M 12 260 M
Net income 2022 4 756 M 3 644 M 3 644 M
Net Debt 2022 14 310 M 10 962 M 10 962 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 97 383 M 74 598 M 74 598 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,98x
EV / Sales 2023 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 22 953
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 140,89 CAD
Average target price 165,22 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-9.33%74 598
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-18.05%129 656
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-3.42%62 590
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-25.61%52 784
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-8.02%12 544
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-27.39%7 238