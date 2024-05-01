By Robb M. Stewart

Canadian National Railway cemented a three-year labor deal with one union even as workers representing another voted in favor of walking off the job as early as May 22.

The rail operator said Wednesday a new collective agreement was formally ratified by members of the United Steelworkers Local 2004. The union represents roughly 2,500 track-and-bridge employees at CN who are primarily responsible for track maintenance across Canada.

CN said the deal, which will expire at the end of 2026, includes wages increases each year, enhancements to eligible expense reimbursements and improved health and dental benefits. It also includes measures to increase productivity and reduce the need to outsource work to contractors by creating new positions within the company and allowing more workers to move outside their region when needed, the company said.

Meanwhile, Teamsters Canada said on Wednesday said negotiations with CN and Canadian Pacific Kansas City were at an impasse. The union, which is negotiating three labor agreements and represents more than 9,000 workers across the two railroads, said nearly all of its members voted in favor of going on strike.

