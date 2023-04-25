CN Rail Shares Falter After Earnings Guidance, 1Q Beat

By Robb M. Stewart

Canadian National Railway Co.'s shares fell Tuesday after a lift in the rail operator's underlying earnings guidance for the year brought it into line with market expectations.

After the market closed Tuesday, CN said it is now expecting to deliver adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid single digits over 2022, compared with an earlier target of low single-digit growth.

Analysts were already pricing in roughly 5% earnings growth for 2023, based on the consensus forecast, so CN Rail's earnings beat for the first three months of the year may imply earnings in-line to slightly below expectations through the remainder of the year, analysts at Credit Suisse said.

In morning trading, CN's shares were 3.9% lower at C$161.55, narrowing the year-to-date gain to less than 0.5%. On the New York Stock Exchange, the shares were down 4.8% at $118.47.

CN reported first-quarter net income of 1.22 billion Canadian dollars ($900.8 million), or C$1.82 a share, up from C$918 million, or C$1.31 a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, per-share earnings were also C$1.82, ahead of the C$1.71 a share mean forecast of 28 analysts polled by FactSet

Revenue for the quarter climbed to C$4.31 billion from C$3.71 billion last year, beating the C$4.25 billion penciled in by the market.

Credit Suisse's analysts said the company continues to execute well despite recession concerns, but noted a more than 6% increase in volume as measured by revenue ton miles for the quarter, while ahead of their expectations, came as the rail company pulled forward some grain shipments that will set it up for lower grain shipments in the second quarter. Credit Suisse remains neutral on CN's shares, but lifted the price target on the New York-listed stock to $133 from $126.

CN's performance for the quarter was underpinned by a strong operating performance and momentum on pricing, BMO Capital Markets said in a research report. BMO, which retains a C$180 target on the stock, said it is now looking ahead to CN's planned investor meetings next week, where it expects the company will outline a framework for low double-digit annual per-share earnings growth over the coming years.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets remain bullish on the outlook for CN's shares, with a target on the stock of C$184. They said that with weakness emerging in the second quarter and extending into the third quarter, they will trim earnings estimates for those periods, but after the first-quarter beat they leave estimates for 2023 and 2024 unchanged.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1027ET