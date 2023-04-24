Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:28:33 2023-04-24 am EDT
168.00 CAD   +0.88%
11:14aCN Rail Shares Rise After Tentative Deal With Union
DJ
10:51aGlobal markets live: Tesla, Bed Bath & Beyond, J&J, Comcast, CME Group...
MS
09:01aCN to Report First-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Today
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CN Rail Shares Rise After Tentative Deal With Union

04/24/2023 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Robb M. Stewart


Canadian National Railway Co.'s shares advanced in a flat market Monday after the railroad operator struck a tentative deal with a union representing thousands of locomotive engineers, conductors and yard workers.

In morning trading, the shares were 1.2% higher at C$168.58, widening the advance so far this year to 4.8%. Toronto's S&P TSX index was unchanged.

CN said a tentative agreement had been reached over the weekend with the Teamsters Canadian Rail Conference, which represents about 6,000 engineers, conductors, yard conductors and yard coordinators working in Canada.

The Teamsters on Sunday said it wouldn't comment publicly on the details of the agreement until its members had a chance to view them. Voting on the proposed deal will be open from May 5 through May 26, it said.

CN is scheduled to release its first-quarter financial and operating results after the market closes Monday.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1114ET

All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
11:14aCN Rail Shares Rise After Tentative Deal With Union
DJ
10:51aGlobal markets live: Tesla, Bed Bath & Beyond, J&J, Comcast, CME Gro..
MS
09:01aCN to Report First-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Today
GL
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06:17aCanadian National Railway Signs Tentative Agreement With Teamsters Canada Rail Conferen..
MT
03:19aCN Reaches Tentative Labor Deal With Teamsters Canada
MT
04/23CN and TCRC Reach Tentative Agreement
AQ
04/23Teamsters Announce Tentative Agreement with Canadian National
CI
04/23CN and TCRC Reach Tentative Agreement
GL
04/21Corn Futures Decline Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 517 M 12 943 M 12 943 M
Net income 2023 5 180 M 3 827 M 3 827 M
Net Debt 2023 16 022 M 11 838 M 11 838 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 111 B 82 140 M 82 140 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,26x
EV / Sales 2024 6,97x
Nbr of Employees 23 971
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 166,53 CAD
Average target price 171,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.54%82 140
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.97%121 238
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED9.02%75 700
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.13%48 168
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.6.37%11 345
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.7.80%9 097
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer