CN Rail Shares Rise After Tentative Deal With Union

By Robb M. Stewart

Canadian National Railway Co.'s shares advanced in a flat market Monday after the railroad operator struck a tentative deal with a union representing thousands of locomotive engineers, conductors and yard workers.

In morning trading, the shares were 1.2% higher at C$168.58, widening the advance so far this year to 4.8%. Toronto's S&P TSX index was unchanged.

CN said a tentative agreement had been reached over the weekend with the Teamsters Canadian Rail Conference, which represents about 6,000 engineers, conductors, yard conductors and yard coordinators working in Canada.

The Teamsters on Sunday said it wouldn't comment publicly on the details of the agreement until its members had a chance to view them. Voting on the proposed deal will be open from May 5 through May 26, it said.

CN is scheduled to release its first-quarter financial and operating results after the market closes Monday.

