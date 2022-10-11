Advanced search
CN Rail, union conclude arbitration; some workers to get higher pay

10/11/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian National Railway train travels eastward on a track in Montreal

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with labour union International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers over a new contract covering about 750 signals and communications employees.

The agreement includes a 3% wage increase for 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the railroad operator.

Canadian National Railway had agreed to binding arbitration in July putting an end to a two-week strike.

Unions have been asking North American railroad operators for better pay and working conditions after the companies cut their workforce over the last few years in pursuit of a leaner operating model that increased profits but raised workloads for employees.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
