  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
CN Recognizes 58 Customers and Supply Chain Partners that Drive Sustainable Business Practices under CN's EcoConnexions Partnership Program

12/15/2022 | 01:31pm EST
MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today recognized 58 of its customers and supply chain partners for their commitment to sustainability. CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program celebrates companies that are doing their part to minimize their impact on the environment and are committed to emissions reduction, energy efficiency and biodiversity.

“CN is proud of our customers and supply chain partners who pledge to transition to a more sustainable world. Since 2014, we aspire to support this ecosystem of collaboration to enable the achievement of ambitious sustainability goals through our EcoConnexions Partnership Program.”
  -  Doug McDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer

“At CN, we understand that our decisions and actions today have an impact on future generations. With this in mind, we strive to transition to a lower-carbon future and advance sustainability initiatives within our own operations and along our supply chain.”
  -  Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning and Sustainability

To recognize our customers’ and supply chain partners’ commitment to sustainable business practices, CN, in collaboration with Tree Canada, are planting 100,000 trees in Canada and the United States.

The 58 customers and supply chain partners recognized this year in CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program are:

  • Alcoa Corporation
  • ArcelorMittal Dofasco, G.P.
  • Atlantic Container Line
  • BASF Canada
  • Bonduelle Canada
  • Bunge North America
  • Canfor
  • Cargill
  • Cascades
  • Cenovus Energy
  • CF Industries
  • CMA CGM (America) LLC
  • COSCO Shipping Lines (North America)
  • Domtar
  • DuPont
  • Evergreen Shipping Agency (America)
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Gibson Energy
  • Halifax Port Authority
  • Hapag-Lloyd America
  • Honda Canada
  • Ingredion
  • J.B. Hunt
  • Kraft Heinz Canada
  • Kruger Products LP
  • Labatt Brewing Company
  • Loblaws
  • Louisiana Pacific
  • Maersk Line
  • Maple Leaf Foods
  • McAsphalt Industries
  • Michelin North America
  • Mondelēz International
  • Montreal Port Authority
  • MSC (Canada)
  • Nissan North America
  • Nouryon
  • Ocean Network Express (ONE)
  • OOCL USA
  • Owens Corning
  • PepsiCo Canada
  • Prince Rupert Port Authority
  • Resolute Forest Products Canada
  • Sultran
  • Suncor
  • Teck Coal
  • Tenaris Global Services USA
  • Toyota Canada
  • UPS
  • Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
  • Viterra
  • Volkswagen Group Canada
  • Vopak
  • Walmart Canada
  • West Fraser Timber
  • Weyerhaeuser
  • Yang Ming
  • ZIM Integrated Services

Evaluations to select customers and supply chain partners are completed by an independent third-party specialized in sustainability, based on each applicant’s policies, reporting, targets and environmental initiatives.

CN’s EcoConnexions programs engage employees, communities, and customers and supply chain partners to help us achieve our goals of reducing emissions, conserving resources, and protecting biodiversity. Through the EcoConnexions Partnership Program and From the Ground Up, our community tree planting program, CN has planted more than 2.3 million trees since 2012. To learn more on how CN is working to build a more sustainable future, please visit https://www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly/.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:
MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
(438) 455-3692
media@cn.ca		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca


Financials
Sales 2022 17 101 M 12 615 M 12 615 M
Net income 2022 5 135 M 3 788 M 3 788 M
Net Debt 2022 14 742 M 10 874 M 10 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 115 B 85 037 M 85 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,60x
EV / Sales 2023 7,32x
Nbr of Employees 23 828
Free-Float 97,5%
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President & Chief Executive Officer
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY9.75%85 037
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-13.46%139 877
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED16.75%72 880
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-13.20%62 885
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-10.61%11 325
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-6.07%9 198