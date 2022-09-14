Advanced search
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:59 2022-09-14 am EDT
157.78 CAD   -0.57%
10:01aCN Releases 2021 Sustainability Report Data Supplement
AQ
09/13CN AND CP RAIL BRIEF : CN and CP Rail May Both Be Impacted By Planned US Rail Strike This Week; US President Biden Involved in US Talks To Resolve Issues
MT
CN Releases 2021 Sustainability Report Data Supplement

09/14/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Publication Highlights Progress made as well as New Targets and Aspirations

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) published its 2021 sustainability report data supplement. Building on the Company’s full 2020 Delivering Responsibly Sustainability Report, the data supplement outlines key performance metrics in the areas of environment, safety, people, community and economy.

“We are raising our level of ambition to deliver for a sustainable future, to make a meaningful difference for our people, our customers and the many communities where we operate.”

- Janet Drysdale, Vice-President, Financial Planning and Sustainability

CN’s key ESG targets and 2021 progress include:

  • Reducing scope 1 and 2 GHG emission intensity by 43%, by 2030 based on 2019 and committed to setting a net-zero 2050 carbon emissions target by signing the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C”. In 2021, CN reduced its GHG emission intensity for scope 1 and 2 by 3.3% from 2020. CN has realized a 15% progress towards its 2030 target.

  • Reducing air emissions intensity by 6% by 2022 based on 2017 based on a long-standing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Transport Canada. In 2021, CN achieved its target.

  • Diverting approximately 95% of operational waste from landfills annually. In 2021, CN achieved its target.

  • Planting three million trees by 2030. In 2021, CN planted 112,000 trees, for a total of 2.3 million trees since 2012. CN has realized a 77% progress towards its 2030 target.

  • Reducing the personal injury frequency rate by 55%, by 2030 based on 2019 numbers. In 2021, CN improved its Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) injury frequency rate by 19% from 2020. CN has realized a 59% progress towards its 2030 target.

  • Reducing the train accident frequency rate by 45%, by 2030 based on 2019. In 2021, CN improved its FRA train accident rate by 3% from 2020. CN has realized a 41% progress towards its 2030 target.

  • Attain and maintain an executive management team in which at least thirty percent are women. At the end of 2021, 6 of the 35 executive management roles (17%) were held by women. As of July 31st 2022, 8 of the 32 executive management roles (25%) were held by women.

  • Attain and maintain a Board composition in which at least fifty percent of the non-management Board members come from diverse groups, including gender parity. At the end of 2021, 5 of the 10 independent Board members (50%) were women. CN has met its 2022 target. In addition, 20% of independent Board members identified as visible minorities.

CN’s Climate Action Plan and annual sustainability disclosures are aligned with rigorous international standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The 2021 Data Supplement and the 2020 Delivering Responsibly Sustainability Report are available online through CN’s website at https://www.delivering-responsibly.cn.ca/

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca


