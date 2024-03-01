By Sabela Ojea and Josh Beckerman

CN and United Steelworkers Local 2004 have reached a new tentative three-year collective agreement, the Canadian transportation company and union said Friday.

The agreement follows the expiration of its current collective agreement on Dec. 31, the parties said.

The company said the details of the tentative agreement won't be disclosed until the agreement is ratified. The union represents about 2,500 of CN's track and bridge employees.

On Feb. 16, Canadian National said it filed for a notice of dispute in its negotiations with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. In January, the company's CNTL unit reported a tentative agreement with owner-operators affiliated with Unifor.

