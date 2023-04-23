Advanced search
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
166.53 CAD   +0.76%
CN and TCRC Reach Tentative Agreement

04/23/2023 | 11:00am EDT
MONTREAL, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC). The union represents approximately 6,000 CN Locomotive Engineers, Conductors, Yard Conductors, and Yard Coordinators working on CN’s mainline, shortlines and yards, in Canada.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the TCRC. We would like to thank their leadership for engaging with CN in proactive and productive discussions, ensuring uninterrupted service for our customers. We look forward to working with them in the future.”

-- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

Financials
Sales 2023 17 517 M 12 943 M 12 943 M
Net income 2023 5 180 M 3 827 M 3 827 M
Net Debt 2023 16 022 M 11 838 M 11 838 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 111 B 82 140 M 82 140 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,26x
EV / Sales 2024 6,97x
Nbr of Employees 23 971
Free-Float 98,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 166,53 CAD
Average target price 171,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.76%82 140
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-2.16%121 238
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED9.02%75 700
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.13%48 168
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.6.06%11 345
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.7.80%9 097
