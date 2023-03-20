Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
157.62 CAD   -0.43%
06:06pRail Transportation Q1 Earnings Set to Be Crucial Amid Rising Macroeconomic Risks, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
06:01pCN and Unifor Reach Tentative Agreements
GL
06:00pCN and Unifor Reach Tentative Agreements
AQ
CN and Unifor Reach Tentative Agreements

03/20/2023 | 06:01pm EDT
MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that new tentative collective agreements have been reached between Unifor and CN. The collective agreements cover approximately 3,000 CN employees working in various departments such as Mechanical, Intermodal, Facility Management, and in clerical positions in Canada.

“We are very pleased to have reached these tentative agreements.  CN has always been committed to achieving negotiated settlements to improve the conditions of this important group of employees as we continue our essential work moving the North American economy. We look forward to future collaboration with Unifor.”

  • Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

No details of the tentative agreements will be released publicly until the agreements are ratified.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

Financials
Sales 2023 17 554 M 12 834 M 12 834 M
Net income 2023 5 080 M 3 714 M 3 714 M
Net Debt 2023 16 182 M 11 830 M 11 830 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 106 B 77 367 M 77 367 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,95x
EV / Sales 2024 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 23 971
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 158,30 CAD
Average target price 171,05 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.58%77 071
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-8.24%116 262
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.14%71 950
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-17.26%46 445
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.4.75%11 175
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.2.39%8 636