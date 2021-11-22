Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CN donates $100,000 to Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal

11/22/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced it is making a donation of $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of relief efforts to aid flood and extreme weather victims in British Columbia.

“The communities and First Nations along the CN network are our neighbours, and neighbours help each other in times of need. I would like to thank our employees and disaster relief personnel who have been organizing evacuations, delivering medical equipment, and escorting health care workers to stranded sites since the beginning of the floods. This donation will help provide much needed shelter, essential goods, emotional support to thousands of stranded residents, and help rebuild once the waters recede.”

  • JJ Ruest, President and Chief executive officer of CN

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Mathieu GaudreaultPaul Butcher
Senior AdvisorVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
1-833-946-3342
media@cn.ca		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca


All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
11:00aCN donates $100,000 to Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather A..
AQ
11:00aCN donates $100,000 to Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather A..
GL
09:01aJJ Ruest and CN Leaders to Address 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Decemb..
AQ
11/20Flood-hit Canada province braces for heavy rain, three bodies found
RE
11/19Flood-hit Canadian province limits fuel, non-essential travel
RE
11/19Flood-hit Canadian province limits fuel, non-essential travel
RE
11/19Industrials Down As Boeing Weighs -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
11/19CP Rail aims to restore service in B.C. next week after devastating mudslides
AQ
11/19Good news at last for flood-hit Canadian province -some rail services to restart
RE
11/19Canadian national railway expects repairs on flooded b.c. lines to continue at least in..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 501 M 11 476 M 11 476 M
Net income 2021 4 811 M 3 808 M 3 808 M
Net Debt 2021 11 545 M 9 137 M 9 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 116 B 91 504 M 91 495 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,77x
EV / Sales 2022 8,45x
Nbr of Employees 23 765
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 163,68 CAD
Average target price 164,49 CAD
Spread / Average Target 0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY16.96%91 504
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION15.89%155 132
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION15.20%66 608
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.25%49 999
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-12.17%27 703
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.2.56%12 514