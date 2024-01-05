Official CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY press release

MONTREAL, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial and operating results after the market close on January 23, 2024.



CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on January 23. Tracy Robinson, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-800-715-9871 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-647-932-3411 (International), using 2741585 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/en/investors. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

