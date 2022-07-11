Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canadian National Railway Company
  News
  Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
146.06 CAD   -0.62%
09:03aCN to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on July 26, 2022
GL
09:01aCN to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on July 26, 2022
AQ
07/07UBS on Weekly Volumes For Rail
MT
CN to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on July 26, 2022

07/11/2022 | 09:03am EDT
MONTREAL, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market close on July 26, 2022.

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 26. Tracy Robinson, CN president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-888-440-2180 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-438-803-0536 (International), using 5462999 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/en/investors. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

   Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

 


