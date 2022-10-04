Advanced search
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:26 2022-10-04 am EDT
155.40 CAD   +1.08%
11:16aCN to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on October 25, 2022
GL
11:15aCN to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on October 25, 2022
AQ
10:57aCn Publishes Its 2022-2023 Winter Plan; Comprehensive Plan Guided By Four Objectives : operating safely, delivering the best possible service, increasing network productivity, and improving resilience
AQ
CN to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on October 25, 2022

10/04/2022 | 11:16am EDT
MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market close on October 25, 2022.

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 25. Tracy Robinson, CN president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-888-440-2180 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-438-803-0536 (International), using 5462999 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/en/investors. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

