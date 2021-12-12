Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/10 05:00:00 pm
164.71 CAD   +0.64%
05:26pCanada to hold supply-chain summit after flooding disaster -source
RE
12/10Kansas City Southern shareholders approve takeover by CP Rail
AQ
12/09CN's Board Ranks 1st in Canada for Corporate Governance
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada to hold supply-chain summit after flooding disaster -source

12/12/2021 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - In the aftermath of disastrous floods last month that cut off Canada's main port, Ottawa will convene a summit of industry figures and shippers to discuss strengthening supply chains, a government source said on Sunday.

The event will take place in early 2022, said the source, who requested anonymity because the person is not authorized to speak to media about the event.

Canadian transportation supply chains have been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods and landslides in the Pacific Coast province of British Columbia.

The summit will bring together shippers, ports, terminals and the railway and trucking sectors as well as organizations that run critical infrastructure to discuss how to ensure the supply chains can recover fully and make them more resilient, the source said.

Floods and landslides temporarily cut tracks into Vancouver operated by Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The province declared a state of emergency and rationed gasoline.

The majority of Canadian exports, which account for nearly one-third of the country's GDP, travel to the Pacific coast to reach Asian markets.

The supply-chain route relies on two rail lines and a handful of highways through the Rocky Mountains and rugged British Columbia interior to Vancouver. Experts say building new tracks or roads would not be practical.

One option could be to reduce reliance on Vancouver and make more use of the smaller port at Prince Rupert, in northern British Columbia, which plans to increase its container capacity by one-third by 2023. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.64% 164.71 Delayed Quote.16.95%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 0.79% 92.33 Delayed Quote.4.56%
All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
05:26pCanada to hold supply-chain summit after flooding disaster -source
RE
12/10Kansas City Southern shareholders approve takeover by CP Rail
AQ
12/09CN's Board Ranks 1st in Canada for Corporate Governance
AQ
12/08Canadian Pacific shareholders green-light purchase of Kansas City Southern
AQ
12/08CN Recognized with Prestigious 'A' Score for Climate Change; Railroad demonstrates cont..
AQ
12/08CN Recognized with Prestigious 'A' Score for Climate Change
AQ
12/08CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/07CN Rail Recognized for Efforts to Fight Climate Change
MT
12/07Deutsche Bank Notes Slower YoY Decline in Weekly Rail Volumes amid Lingering Impact of ..
MT
12/07CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : DEC 07, 2021CN Recognized with Prestigious ‘A' Score for..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 486 M 11 375 M 11 375 M
Net income 2021 4 803 M 3 771 M 3 771 M
Net Debt 2021 11 604 M 9 112 M 9 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 116 B 91 495 M 91 346 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,83x
EV / Sales 2022 8,46x
Nbr of Employees 23 765
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 164,71 CAD
Average target price 163,79 CAD
Spread / Average Target -0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY16.95%91 495
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION19.33%159 729
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION21.85%70 456
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.56%48 433
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-14.30%27 170
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.11.54%13 556