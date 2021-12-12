Canada to hold supply-chain summit after flooding disaster -source

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - In the aftermath of disastrous
floods last month that cut off Canada's main port, Ottawa will
convene a summit of industry figures and shippers to discuss
strengthening supply chains, a government source said on Sunday.
The event will take place in early 2022, said the source,
who requested anonymity because the person is not authorized to
speak to media about the event.
Canadian transportation supply chains have been badly hit by
the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods and landslides in the
Pacific Coast province of British Columbia.
The summit will bring together shippers, ports, terminals
and the railway and trucking sectors as well as organizations
that run critical infrastructure to discuss how to ensure the
supply chains can recover fully and make them more resilient,
the source said.
Floods and landslides temporarily cut tracks into Vancouver
operated by Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd. The province declared a state of
emergency and rationed gasoline.
The majority of Canadian exports, which account for nearly
one-third of the country's GDP, travel to the Pacific coast to
reach Asian markets.
The supply-chain route relies on two rail lines and a
handful of highways through the Rocky Mountains and rugged
British Columbia interior to Vancouver. Experts say building new
tracks or roads would not be practical.
One option could be to reduce reliance on Vancouver and make
more use of the smaller port at Prince Rupert, in northern
British Columbia, which plans to increase its container capacity
by one-third by 2023.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney)