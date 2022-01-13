Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Canadian National Asks Regulators to Require Sale of KCS Line

01/13/2022 | 07:39am EST
By Will Feuer

Canadian National Railway Co. said it would ask the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to require the sale of Kansas City Southern's Springfield Line to Canadian National as part of Kansas City Southern's merger with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

The line, which runs from Kansas City, Mo., to Springfield and East St. Louis, Ill., is a direct competitive alternative to Canadian Pacific's current route from Kansas City to Chicago, and beyond to Detroit and eastern Canada, Canadian National said Thursday.

Forcing a sale of the line to Canadian National would improve transportation options and increase competition, Canadian National said. The company said it would invest at least $250 million into the line if it is able to acquire it.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 0739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.14% 154.03 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 0.70% 94.74 Delayed Quote.4.13%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 440 M 11 559 M 11 559 M
Net income 2021 4 778 M 3 825 M 3 825 M
Net Debt 2021 11 826 M 9 467 M 9 467 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 109 B 86 969 M 87 088 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales 2022 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 23 765
Free-Float -
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 154,03 CAD
Average target price 163,24 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.87%86 969
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-2.19%158 790
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.13%70 402
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-3.20%70 127
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN0.00%26 711
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-0.26%13 899