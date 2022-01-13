Canadian National Asks Regulators to Require Sale of KCS Line

By Will Feuer

Canadian National Railway Co. said it would ask the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to require the sale of Kansas City Southern's Springfield Line to Canadian National as part of Kansas City Southern's merger with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

The line, which runs from Kansas City, Mo., to Springfield and East St. Louis, Ill., is a direct competitive alternative to Canadian Pacific's current route from Kansas City to Chicago, and beyond to Detroit and eastern Canada, Canadian National said Thursday.

Forcing a sale of the line to Canadian National would improve transportation options and increase competition, Canadian National said. The company said it would invest at least $250 million into the line if it is able to acquire it.

