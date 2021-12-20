Canadian National Railway : 2020 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report
12/20/2021 | 12:30pm EST
2020
Task Force on Climate-related
Financial Disclosures Report
DELIVERING RESPONSIBLY
We recognize the importance of mitigating and adapting our business to changing climate conditions. As an enabler of the economy, CN is committed to playing a key role in the transition to a lower-carbon economy. We believe our position in the supply chain will enable us to lead a step-change towards decarbonizing North America's freight sector.
PICTURED (ABOVE):
Intermodal Train, Grant Brook, BC
Photo by CN Employee Tim Stevens
ON THE COVER:
Contents
INTRODUCTION
About this Report
01
Message from the President
02
and CEO
GOVERNANCE
Board-level Oversight
03
Executive Leadership
04
Sustainability Committee and
05
Management Team
RISK MANAGEMENT
Management Process
06
STRATEGY
Overview
07
Scenario Analysis Pilots
08
Climate Action Plan
10
Climate-related Risks
11
Climate-related Opportunities
13
Leveraging the Environmental
15
Benefits of Shipping by Rail
Emerging Markets
16
METRICS & TARGETS
Setting Targets
17
Measuring Performance
18
Emissions Data Table
19
OUR REPORTING
20
CONTACT
21
Rivers, MB
Photo by CN Employee Laurence Bryant
INTRODUCTION
> About this Report
Message from the
President and CEO
About this Report
Delivering Responsibly is at the heart of how CN is building for a sustainable future. Our 2020 Task Force on Climate-related Financial
Disclosures Report outlines our commitment to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.
GOVERNANCE
RISK MANAGEMENT
STRATEGY
METRICS & TARGETS
OUR REPORTING
CONTACT
CHANTALE DESPRÉS
Assistant Vice-President, Sustainability
Transparency regarding climate-related risks and opportunities is critical to maintaining the trust of our stakeholders and allows our investors to better understand the implications of climate change on our business.
Our approach to sustainability disclosure aligns with international standards, including the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the World Bank Mobility Goals and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
In 2020, CN, became an official supporter of the TCFD, and released its first stand-alone TCFD report, a first in the North American rail sector.
This year's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report provides a comprehensive view into how we understand and manage the risks and opportunities associated with climate change in four sections: Governance, Risk Management, Strategy, and Metrics & Targets. This disclosure reflects CN's ongoing journey in climate change disclosures since 2009 through the CDP and is aligned with our 2021 CDP Response.
CN is a leading North American transportation and logistics company, and our19,500-milenetwork spans Canada andMid-America,connecting ports on three coasts. We offer fully integrated rail and other transportation services, including intermodal, trucking, freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution. Our freight revenues are derived from seven commodity groups representing a diversified and balanced portfolio of goods transported between a wide range of origins and destinations.
>300M
TONS OF CARGO MOVED
$2.9B
CAPITAL INVESTMENTS
19,500
ROUTE MILES
$13.8B
REVENUES
24,381
EMPLOYEES (end of period)
9
PORTS SERVED
CN | 2020 TCFD REPORT |INTRODUCTION
01
INTRODUCTION
About this Report
Message from the President and CEO
GOVERNANCE
Message from
the President and CEO
At CN, we believe our position in the supply chain will enable us to lead a step-change towards decarbonizing North America's freight sector by leveraging and stimulating progress in the development of low-carbon fuels and technologies.
RISK MANAGEMENT
STRATEGY
METRICS & TARGETS
OUR REPORTING
CONTACT
For more than 100 years, CN has been at the forefront of innovation. We pioneered the now industry‑standard Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) more than 20 years ago. Today, we are taking PSR to the next level by layering advanced technology and automation onto every aspect of our operations to continuously improve the safety and efficiency of our operations. We are calling this next generation "Digital Scheduled Railroading" (DSR).
Our focus is on creating the railroad of the future by pulling together as ONE TEAM. A sustainable future also means always considering how our activities affect the environment. We believe rail is part of the climate change solution, and CN continues to be an active leader through our actions and transparency. We have been making robust annual climate change disclosures for more than a decade, and in 2020, we also became a supporter of the Task Force on Climate‑related Financial
Disclosures (TCFD), issuing our first stand‑alone TCFD report, a first in the North American rail sector. Also in 2020 and 2021, our actions to reduce emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low‑carbon economy resulted in CN being one of only three Canadian companies listed on CDP's global Climate A List. As a company, we are enormously proud of these world‑wide recognitions of our sustainability efforts and our strong track record of fuel and carbon efficiency. Since 1993, we have improved locomotive emissions intensity by 43% avoiding over 48 million tonnes of carbon.
Today, CN remains the North American rail industry leader, consuming approximately 15% less locomotive fuel per gross ton mile than the average of our Class I peers. In fact, we delivered our best fuel efficiency ever in 2020 - 4% better than the previous record set in 2019 - which avoided approximately 275,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.
At CN, our vision is to be the safest and most carbon‑ efficient, operationally effective, and customer‑centric railroad in North America. That is our business - an essential business. As we look to 2030 and beyond, we believe decarbonizing transportation will continue to require innovative fuel-efficient technologies, the greater use of cleaner sustainable fuels, and designing innovative low-emission supply chain solutions through investments and collaboration.
RUESTPresident and CEO
SELECTED AWARDS AND RECOGNITION
Listed on the CDP's 2021 prestigious
Listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability
Ranked 10th on the Corporate Knights
Ranked among the Best 50 Corporate
'A List' for its actions to cut emissions,
World Index for the 10th consecutive year
2021 Global 100 Index of the
Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights
mitigate climate risks and develop the
and on the DJSI North American Index
most sustainable corporations in
for the 13th consecutive year in a row.
low-carbon economy.
for the 13th consecutive year.
the world.
Evaluated on up to 21 ESG indicators.
CN | 2020 TCFD REPORT |INTRODUCTION
02
INTRODUCTION
GOVERNANCE
Governance
Board-levelOversight
Executive Leadership
Sustainability Committee and Management Team
RISK MANAGEMENT
STRATEGY
METRICS & TARGETS
OUR REPORTING
CONTACT
Board-level Oversight
The role of the Board is to supervise the management of CN's business and affairs, with the objective of increasing shareholder value. This includes the monitoring of internal controls, ensuring that an appropriate risk assessment process is in place to identify, assess and manage the principal risks of CN's business and financial strategy. CN has identified climate change as an enterprise risk and as such, the Board supervises the management
of climate-related risks and opportunities.
Risk oversight is achieved through strategic overview of significant risks and issues, including climate change, and business updates with the President and Chief Executive Officer, and executives. Company officers provide regular updates on the execution of business strategies, business opportunities, risk and safety management, ethical conduct, and detailed reports on specific risk issues. Specifically, all Board directors receive regular updates on the Company's climate change
Audit Committee
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has responsibility to assist the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities with respect to the Company's financial reporting, monitoring risk management, internal controls and internal and external auditors. In 2020, the Audit Committee reviewed the Company's risk assessment, including risk oversight and risk management policies under the Enterprise Risk Management process, ensuring that an appropriate risk assessment process is in place to identify, assess and manage the principal risks of CN's business and financial strategy, including climate change risks. The committee made the decision to approve our climate risk mitigation controls, MD&A disclosure, as well as other climate-related disclosure commitments. In 2021, as part of the its continuous improvement efforts to ensure best-in-class governance, the Audit Committee was integrated to form the Audit, Finance, Risk Committee.
Governance, Sustainability and
Safety Committee
In 2021, CN announced improvements to the effectiveness, transparency and accountability of the Board in line with emerging best practices, including the creation of a new Governance, Sustainability and Safety Committee (GSS). The GSS Committee of the Board of Directors will assist the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities with respect to governance, safety and sustainability of the Company's operations, which include overseeing policies and practices relating to ESG matters. Oversight responsibilities also include assessing and monitoring CN's environmental, safety and security policies and practices, including CN's Climate Action Plan.
and performance towards targets as part of the briefing materials. In addition, Board members receive CN's sustainability report, which includes specific information on the Company's climate change strategy and performance. In 2021, the Board oversaw CN's Climate Action Plan for inclusion in CN's Information Circular.
Following the inaugural vote in April 2021, CN will seek an annual advisory vote on our Climate Action Plan during CN's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. This vote complements CN's long-standing and robust climate change plans and disclosures, its public reporting of its greenhouse gas emissions, its strategy to reduce emissions, as well its year-over-year progress."
SHAUNEEN BRUDER
Chair of the Governance, Sustainability and Safety Committee
CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:29:01 UTC.