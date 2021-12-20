Canadian National Railway : 2020 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report

At CN, we believe our position in the supply chain will enable us to lead a step-change towards decarbonizing North America's freight sector by leveraging and stimulating progress in the development of low-carbon fuels and technologies.

For more than 100 years, CN has been at the forefront of innovation. We pioneered the now industry‑standard Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) more than 20 years ago. Today, we are taking PSR to the next level by layering advanced technology and automation onto every aspect of our operations to continuously improve the safety and efficiency of our operations. We are calling this next generation "Digital Scheduled Railroading" (DSR). Our focus is on creating the railroad of the future by pulling together as ONE TEAM. A sustainable future also means always considering how our activities affect the environment. We believe rail is part of the climate change solution, and CN continues to be an active leader through our actions and transparency. We have been making robust annual climate change disclosures for more than a decade, and in 2020, we also became a supporter of the Task Force on Climate‑related Financial

Disclosures (TCFD), issuing our first stand‑alone TCFD report, a first in the North American rail sector. Also in 2020 and 2021, our actions to reduce emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low‑carbon economy resulted in CN being one of only three Canadian companies listed on CDP's global Climate A List. As a company, we are enormously proud of these world‑wide recognitions of our sustainability efforts and our strong track record of fuel and carbon efficiency. Since 1993, we have improved locomotive emissions intensity by 43% avoiding over 48 million tonnes of carbon. Today, CN remains the North American rail industry leader, consuming approximately 15% less locomotive fuel per gross ton mile than the average of our Class I peers. In fact, we delivered our best fuel efficiency ever in 2020 - 4% better than the previous record set in 2019 - which avoided approximately 275,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.