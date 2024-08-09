UPDATE
ACCELERATING
SUSTAINABLE, PROFITABLE GROWTH
2 02 4 I N V E S TO R FAC T B O O K
MOVING FORWARD TOGETHER
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its 18,800-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.
As used herein, "Company" or "CN" refers to Canadian National Railway Company and, as the context requires, its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Except where otherwise indicated, all financial information reflected in this document is presented as at December 31, 2023 or for the applicable year ended on December 31, and is expressed in Canadian dollars and determined on the basis of United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
PICTURED:
(ABOVE): Snaring, AB. Photo by CN Employee Tim Stevens
(COVER): Alexis Vezina, Conductor, Joffre, QC Chyle Christie, Mechanical Supervisor, Edmonton, AB
ACCELERATING
SUSTAINABLE, PROFITABLE GROWTH
2 02 3 I NVE S TO R FAC T BOO K
This 2024 Investor Fact Book Update includes updated financial and statistical data and supplements the
2023 complete edition, which is published biennially and contains additional information about CN's business, strategy, markets, and operations. It is available at: www.cn.ca/investors/ reports-and-archives.
CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 01
1
Overview
Overview
Markets
Financials
DELIVERING VALUE
FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS
2023 Highlights
TOTAL REVENUES
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (1)
(EPS)
$16.8B
$8.53
$7.28
FREE CASH FLOW (1)
OPERATING RATIO (2)
ADJUSTED RETURN ON
INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC) (1)
$3.9B
60.8%
14.5%
65%
TOTAL SHARE PRICE RETURN SINCE JANUARY 2019
CN's share price on the TSX (CNR) has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% over the last five years.
CN'S STOCK PERFORMANCE *
SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION ($ millions)
W Share Repurchases
W Dividends
$22B
RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS
CN's strong financial position allowed us to return $6.6 billion to our shareholders in 2023. With an 8% increase in 2023, we have raised our dividend every year since our IPO in 1995 at an average CAGR of 10% since 2019.
- These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.
- Operating ratio is defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues.
02 CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
PICTURED:
CN's high-capacity grain cars move through Fitzwilliam, BC, to market. Photo by CN Employee Tim Stevens
CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 03
1 Overview
Overview Markets
Financials
2023 KEY STATISTICS(1)
COMPETITIVE
18,800
5.4M
>300M
STRENGTHS
Hay River
ROUTE MILES
CARLOADS
TONS OF CARGO
Fort Nelson
$3.1B
$52.7B
~25,000
A FAR-REACHING AND DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS
Prince Rupert
Fort McMurray
CAPITAL INVESTMENTS(2)
ASSETS
EMPLOYEES (end of period)
(1)
As at or for the year ending December 31, 2023
CN is an engine of North American economic growth and prosperity. We deliver reliable, efficient and
Prince George
(2) Net of amounts reimbursed by customers
cost-effective transportation services with a focus on service, productivity and safety. CN's role as a key
Edmonton
participant in end-to-end supply chains aims to generate long-term, profitable growth.
Kamloops
Saskatoon
Sept-Îles
Baie-Comeau
Calgary
Matane
Vancouver
Winnipeg
Moncton
Advantaged Network
Robust Balance Sheet
Regina
Thunder Bay
CN spans the continent, reaching from coast to coast
CN aims to generate sustainable value for our shareholders.
Quebec
Halifax
Sault
Montreal
Saint John
to coast. Our network was built through key acquisitions
Our first use of cash is to reinvest in the business to help
Ste. Marie
Duluth
across Canada and in the U.S., and includes the former
ensure the safety and efficiency of our network and to
Auburn
Stevens
Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway (EJ&E) that provides
enable growth. Second, we are focused on maintaining a
Green
Toronto
Chippewa Falls
Point
our fluidity advantage around Chicago. CN's exceptional
strong balance sheet with the aim of keeping a stable
Minneapolis/St. Paul
Bay
Syracuse
Worcester
Waukegan
Arcadia
Fond
Sarnia
Buffalo
footprint provides our customers with optionality that
investor grade and credit rating to facilitate liquidity in the
du Lac
New London
Detroit
Leithton
FASTEST
Conneaut
is of increasing importance in a world of emerging
event of an economic downturn. CN also returns value to
Toledo
and shifting trade patterns.
shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
ILLINOIS
RAIL ROUTE IN
Chicago
Pittsburgh
AND AROUND
Munger
CHICAGO
Indianapolis
Scheduled Railroad
Strong Team of Railroaders
Decatur
West
Chicago
St. Louis
CN's focus on scheduled railroading benefits customers
Our team of talented and dedicated railroaders is a key
Chicago
South Chicago
and shareholders alike. Disciplined adherence to
strength of our Company. We are evolving our workplace
Chicago
Gary
LEGEND
our operating plan allows us to optimize capacity and
culture to be more modern, innovative, inclusive and
Outer Belt
Markham
Memphis
drive car velocity and fluidity across the network.
reflective of the future we want for our Company. We are
(former EJ&E)
Matteson
CN main lines
Griffith
Joliet
This helps us meet our customers' expectations, unlock
investing in the development of our people, attracting
Chicago
Secondary and feeder lines
Heights
additional capacity, and helps position us for sustainable,
the right talent, and empowering them to act in line with
Goose Lake
INDIANA
Jackson
Shortline partners
profitable growth.
our values and strategic priorities.
Mobile
Ports served by CN
Baton Rouge
Pascagoula
New Orleans Gulfport
Broad Geographic Exposure
Balanced and Diverse Portfolio
Disciplined Capital Investment
Decoupling Carbon Emissions from Growth
REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC FLOW
REVENUES BY COMMODITY GROUP
CAPITAL INVESTMENTS VS. ADJUSTED ROIC
CARBON EMISSIONS INTENSITY VS. GROSS TON MILES GTMs
(% of freight revenues)
(% of total revenues)
Capital Investments ($ millions)
Locomotive Emissions Intensity (Tonnes CO₂e/Million GTMs)
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (%)*
Gross Ton Miles (Billions)
W % Overseas
W% Intermodal
••
W % Transborder
W% Petroleum and chemicals
45%
W8% Canadian domestic
W% Grain and fertilizers
•
•
GTMs
W % U.S. domestic
W% Forest products
••
GTMs
W % Automotive
e/Million
W% Metals and minerals
COTonnes
reduction since 1993
(Billions)
W% Coal
COVID impact
•••%
2
••%
•••%
W % Other revenues
••%
•%
••
••
•
•
•
• • • • •• • •• • • • •
CN's freight revenues are derived from seven main commodity groups representing a diversified and balanced portfolio of goods transported between
CN has a strong track record of capital investment. Over the past
Since 1993, CN has reduced locomotive emissions intensity by 45%,
a wide range of origins and destinations. This product and geographic diversity better position the Company to face economic fluctuations and
five years we have invested over $15.5 billion to improve network
while continuing to grow our volumes and consuming approximately
enhance its potential for growth opportunities.
safety and fluidity and enable growth.
15% less fuel per gross ton mile than the industry average.
* See section titled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of this non-GAAP measure.
04 CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
05
1
Overview
Overview
Markets
Financials
DEMONSTRATING
THE POWER OF OUR PLAN
CN'S SCHEDULED OPERATING MODEL
Our disciplined approach to scheduled railroading - "Make the Plan, Run the Plan, Sell the Plan" - is driving velocity and fluidity across the network, helping us to meet the expectations of our customers and creating the winning conditions for sustainable, profitable growth.
Everyone understands their role in the Plan. Network Operations makes a plan that optimizes volumes for the entire rail network, and Field Operations runs that plan. Together, they monitor the Plan's effectiveness and make any necessary adjustments to meet our customers' needs while ensuring the safety and efficiency of our operations. Our Commercial team sells to our available capacity, which ensures we are aligned with our ability to deliver, and works with the Network Operations team to ensure future capacity expansions are timed to support growth.
PERFORMANCE (2023 vs. 2022)
Run the Plan
FIELD OPERATIONS:
Ensuring consistent execution of the Plan in the field, focusing on safety, train speed, and dwell time.
Monitoring that trains depart on time and make their scheduled connections with the correct blocks of cars.
Improving asset velocity, ensuring power and crew utilization, and driving consistent execution in the field.
Working with Network Operations to identify and resolve network-level issues and continuously refining the Plan.
Cory Klashinsky, Watchman/Engine Hostler, keeping trains on schedule at Chappell Yard in Saskatoon, SK.
+9%
CAR VELOCITY
213 miles per day (average)
- 8%
THROUGH DWELL
7.0 hours across all yards
-17%
TRAIN ACCIDENT RATE(1)
1.74 per million train miles
-13%
PERSONAL INJURY RATE (1)
0.96 per 200,000 person-hours
(1) Based on Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) reporting criteria.
06 CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
Jeff Anderson, Rail Traffic Controller, Homewood, IL, coordinates safe and efficient train traffic across our network.
Make the Plan
NETWORK OPERATIONS:
Analyzing network volumes to create an optimal train plan that meets customer demand.
Assessing train movements, volumes, and performance to adapt to fluctuations ensures network resiliency.
Optimizing assets such as crews, locomotives, rolling stock, and rail infrastructure to maximize capacity.
Collaborating with Mechanical and Engineering teams to coordinate projects while maintaining network fluidity.
Sell the Plan
COMMERCIAL TEAM:
Aligning sales with our available capacity to deliver.
Collaborating with customers to determine the best investments to expand our network and build capabilities.
Analyzing customer trade flows and growth plans to expand capacity, onboard new business, and grow the business.
CN's Commercial teams engage with customers at their operations to understand their business cycles, trade flows and growth plans.
CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 07
1
Overview
Overview
Markets
Financials
FINANCIAL AND
STATISTICAL OPERATING DATA
Operating Measures(3)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
OPERATING MEASURES
Gross ton miles (GTMs) (billions)
482.9
455.4
458.4
463.7
452.0
Revenue ton miles (RTMs) (billions)
242.0
230.4
233.1
235.8
232.6
Carloads (thousands)
5,912
5,595
5,701
5,697
5,436
Financial Measures
Route miles (includes Canada and the U.S.)
19,500
19,500
19,500
18,600
18,800
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023(1)
Employees (end of period)
25,975
24,381
22,604
23,971
24,987
Employees (average for the period)
26,733
23,786
24,084
23,396
24,920
KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
16,828
KEY OPERATING MEASURES
Total revenues ($ millions)
14,917
13,819
14,477
17,107
Freight revenue per RTM (cents)
5.87
5.74
5.96
7.03
6.98
Freight revenues ($ millions)
14,198
13,218
13,888
16,569
16,236
Freight revenue per carload ($)
2,402
2,362
2,436
2,908
2,987
Operating income ($ millions)
5,593
4,777
5,616
6,840
6,597
GTMs per average number of employees (thousands)
18,063
19,144
19,033
19,820
18,140
Adjusted operating income ($ millions) (2)
5,708
5,263
5,622
6,862
6,597
Operating expenses per GTM (cents)
1.93
1.99
1.93
2.21
2.26
Net income ($ millions)
4,198
3,545
4,899
5,118
5,625
Labor and fringe benefits expense per GTM (cents)
0.61
0.60
0.63
0.63
0.70
Adjusted net income ($ millions) (2)
4,171
3,767
4,225
5,134
4,800
Diesel fuel consumed (US gallons in millions)
451.4
407.5
405.2
402.2
395.2
Diluted earnings per share ($)
5.81
4.97
6.90
7.44
8.53
Average fuel price ($/US gallon)
3.17
2.42
3.28
5.42
4.62
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) (2)
5.78
5.28
5.95
7.46
7.28
Fuel efficiency (US gallons of locomotive fuel consumed per 1,000 GTMs)
0.935
0.895
0.884
0.867
0.874
Free cash flow ($ millions) (2)
1,992
3,227
3,296
4,259
3,887
OPERATING METRICS
Gross property additions ($ millions)
4,079
2,863
2,897
2,757
3,217
213
Car velocity (car miles per day)
194
185
195
196
Share repurchases ($ millions)
1,700
379
1,582
4,709
4,551
Locomotive utilization (trailing GTMs per total horsepower)
198
196
198
197
191
Dividends per share ($)
2.15
2.30
2.46
2.93
3.16
Train weight (tons)
9,125
9,501
9,658
9,324
9,186
FINANCIAL POSITION
Train length (feet)
8,232
8,572
8,559
8,160
7,891
Total assets ($ millions)
43,784
44,804
48,538
50,662
52,666
Through dwell (entire railroad, hours)
7.9
8.6
7.9
7.6
7.0
Total liabilities ($ millions)
25,743
25,153
25,794
29,278
32,549
Through network train speed (miles per hour)
18.5
18.5
19.2
18.9
19.8
Shareholders' equity ($ millions)
18,041
19,651
22,744
21,384
20,117
CN ROLLING STOCK
FINANCIAL RATIOS
2,300
Diesel locomotives (end of period)
2,398
2,382
2,302
2,351
Operating ratio (%)
62.5
65.4
61.2
60.0
60.8
Freight cars (end of period)
64,607
62,857
56,730
56,469
54,155
Adjusted operating ratio (%) (2)
61.7
61.9
61.2
59.9
60.8
(3) Statistical operating data, key operating measures, operating metrics and rolling stock information are unaudited and based on estimated data available at such time and are
Adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple (times) (2)
2.01
1.98
1.82
1.86
2.25
subject to change as more complete information becomes available. Definitions of these indicators are provided on our website, www.cn.ca/glossary.
Return on invested capital (ROIC) (%) (2)
15.2
12.7
16.4
15.8
16.8
Adjusted ROIC (%) (2)
15.1
13.3
14.1
15.9
14.5
- Financial data for full years ending on December 31.
- These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.
Financial Highlights
Operational Highlights
TOTAL REVENUES
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
OPERATING RATIO
FREIGHT REVENUE PER RTM
CAR VELOCITY
THROUGH DWELL
($ millions)
($)
(%)
(cents)
(car miles per day)
(entire railroad, hours)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share()
Adjusted Operating Ratio()
CAGR (2023 VS. 2019)
CAGR (2023 VS. 2019)
VARIANCE (2023 VS. 2019)
CAGR (2023 VS. 2019)
CAGR (2023 VS. 2019)
CAGR (2023 VS. 2019)
+3.1%
+10.1%
-170BPS
(Favourable)
+4.4%
+2.4%
-3.0%
(Favourable)
08 CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 09
2 Markets
Overview
Markets
Financials
MARKET
OVERVIEW
GROWING TOGETHER WITH OUR CUSTOMERS
Meeting our customers' needs is at the heart of our drive for operational excellence. Excluding other revenue, CN's freight revenues are derived from seven main commodity groups representing a balanced and diversified portfolio of 180 product types. This diversity helps position CN to better weather economic fluctuations and enhances our potential for growth. All our business units collaborate with their customers and supply chain partners to understand their market cycles and anticipate future demand to unlock long-term, profitable growth.
A Diversified Portfolio Helps Well-Position Us for Growth
Performance
Summary
REVENUES
CARLOADS
$
millions
thousands
%
%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 Change(1)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 Change(1)
Petroleum and chemicals
3,052
2,631
2,816
3,229
3,195
(1%)
688
597
596
636
634
0%
Metals and minerals
1,643
1,409
1,548
1,911
2,048
7%
1,008
935
969
956
1,002
5%
Forest products
1,808
1,700
1,740
2,006
1,943
(3%)
375
342
339
330
309
(6%)
Coal
658
527
618
937
1,017
9%
335
289
379
503
511
2%
Grain and fertilizers
2,392
2,609
2,475
2,783
3,265
17%
619
663
628
614
670
9%
Intermodal
3,787
3,751
4,115
4,906
3,823
(22%)
2,618
2,582
2,611
2,450
2,078
(15%)
Automotive
858
591
576
797
945
19%
269
187
179
208
232
12%
Total rail freight
14,198
13,218
13,888
16,569
16,236
(2%)
5,912
5,595
5,701
5,697
5,436
(5%)
Other
719
601
589
538
592
10%
Total
14,917
13,819
14,477
17,107
16,828
(2%)
2023 REVENUES BY COMMODITY GROUP
(% of total revenues)
3%
6%
14%
REVENUES
OTHER
AUTOMOTIVE
INTERNATIONAL
INTERMODAL
19%
9%
PETROLEUM
DOMESTIC
AND
$16.8B
INTERMODAL
CHEMICALS
12%
6%
TOTAL
REVENUES
COAL
FOREST
PRODUCTS
GRAIN AND
METALS AND
FERTILIZERS
MINERALS
Intermodal (23%)
Bulk Products (25%)
Automotive (6%)
Industrial Products (24%)
Petroleum and Chemicals (19%)
Other (3%)
10,000+
ORIGIN-DESTINATION PAIRS
Over
85%
OF TRAFFIC ORIGINATES ON CN'S NETWORK AND OVER 65% ORIGINATES AND TERMINATES ON CN'S NETWORK
7major ports
SERVED ACROSS
NORTH AMERICA
RTMs
FREIGHT REVENUE PER RTM
millions
cents
%
%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 Change(1)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 Change(1)
Petroleum and chemicals
53,989
43,556
42,436
46,273
43,846
(5%)
5.65
6.04
6.64
6.98
7.29
4%
Metals and minerals
25,449
21,561
26,743
27,606
28,444
3%
6.46
6.53
5.79
6.92
7.20
4%
Forest products
27,187
25,602
25,948
25,020
23,141
(8%)
6.65
6.64
6.71
8.02
8.40
5%
Coal
17,653
16,173
18,471
22,679
22,682
0%
3.73
3.26
3.35
4.13
4.48
8%
Grain and fertilizers
55,597
61,736
58,733
55,359
63,479
15%
4.30
4.23
4.21
5.03
5.14
2%
Intermodal
58,344
59,165
58,412
56,029
47,886
(15%)
6.49
6.34
7.04
8.76
7.98
(9%)
Automotive
3,735
2,597
2,395
2,822
3,136
11%
22.97
22.76
24.05
28.24
30.13
7%
Total
241,954
230,390
233,138
235,788
232,614
(1%)
5.87
5.74
5.96
7.03
6.98
(1%)
(1) % change from 2022 to 2023.
2023 PERFORMANCE TOTALS
$16.8B 5.4M
233B
6.98 cents
722miles
REVENUES
CARLOADS
REVENUE TON MILES
FREIGHT REVENUE
AVERAGE LENGTH
(RTMs)
PER RTM
OF HAUL
10 CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 11
2
Markets
Overview
Markets
Financials
INTERMODAL
GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY - MOVING GOODS ACROSS THE CONTINENT
International Intermodal, one of our largest segments, handles import and export container traffic in collaboration with ocean carriers. With rail access to key exclusive ports in Prince Rupert and Halifax, alongside serving other vital ports including Vancouver, Mobile, New Orleans, and Montreal, we facilitate seamless global trade connections. Our Domestic Intermodal segment focuses on transporting consumer products and manufactured goods within and between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.
BUSINESS UNIT OVERVIEW AND MARKET DRIVERS
202 COMMODITY BREAKDOWN (% of revenues)
W % International
$3,823M
W % Domestic
2023 REVENUES
Prince Rupert
Prince George
Edmonton
Saskatoon
Vancouver
Calgary
Moncton
Winnipeg
Regina
Halifax
Montreal
Saint John
Duluth
Chippewa Falls
KEY FACTS
- Supply chain collaboration agreements with key ports
- CargoCool®, CN's temperature- controlled transport business, has one of Canada's largest reefer fleets
- With CN-owned TransX and CNTL, one of Canada's largest trucking companies, CN provides rail and trucking services from the first mile to the last mile
- Full membership in the Equipment Management Pool (EMP)
- Dedicated customer service desk
COMMODITIES
MARKET DRIVERS
INTERNATIONAL
INTERNATIONAL
• Ocean-borne import and export dry and
• North American economic
temperature-controlled containerized traffic
and trade conditions
DOMESTIC
• Global trade patterns
• Consumer products for large retailers
DOMESTIC
• Raw materials, manufactured goods and
• North American economy
consumer products for wholesale trucking
and consumer spending
and logistics clients
• North American industrial
• International to domestic container transload
production
conversion options for shippers
Arcadia
Toronto
Detroit
Joliet
CN'S INTERMODAL SUPPLY CHAIN
Chicago
EXPANDING ACCESS THROUGH
International
P Intermodal terminals
Indianapolis
INTERLINE PARTNERSHIPS
Domestic
P Logistics parks
REVENUES
CARLOADS
RTMs
FREIGHT REVENUE
($ millions)
(thousands)
(millions)
PER RTM
(cents)
Intermodal ports served by CN
MEXICO
Prince
Edmonton
George
Saskatoon
Memphis
Calgary
Winnipeg
Moncton
Vancouver
Regina
Duluth
Montreal
Halifax
CN line
Toronto
Jackson
Chippawa Falls
Shortline partners
Detroit
Arcadia
Union Pacific
Chicago
Cleveland
New York
Mobile
Ferromex
Philadelphia
Norfolk Southern
Columbus
Wilmington
CSX
New Orleans
Interline partnership
Kansas City
Cincinnati
Indianapolis
destinations
Atlanta
CAGR ( 2023 vs. 2019)
+0.2%
-5.6%
-4.8%
+5.3%
AVERAGE LENGTH OF HAUL (2023)
1,760
MEXICO
Monterrey
miles
For more information, please visit
Silao
www.cn.ca/our-services/intermodal
12 CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 13
2
Markets
Overview
Markets
Financials
FOREST PRODUCTS
TAPPING INTO ONE OF CANADA'S MAJOR NATURAL RESOURCES
CN operates North America's largest forest products railcar fleet with extensive access to Western and Eastern Canadian fibre-rich producing regions. It is also strategically located to serve both the Midwest and Southern U.S. corridors with interline connections to other Class I railroads. CN serves the U.S. housing market by transporting high-quality Canadian lumber, panels and siding. CN also enables customers to move forest products to offshore markets, with its direct access to West Coast ports.
BUSINESS UNIT OVERVIEW AND MARKET DRIVERS
202 COMMODITY BREAKDOWN (% of revenues)
W % Lumber and Panels
$1,943M
W % Pulp and Paper
2023 REVENUES
KEY FACTS
• Largest rail carrier of forest products
in North America
COMMODITIES
LUMBER AND PANELS
MARKET DRIVERS
LUMBER AND PANELS
Prince Rupert
Prince George
Edmonton
Edson
North Battleford
Vancouver
Calgary
Saskatoon
Surrey
Winnipeg
Moncton
Atikokan
Thunder Bay
Quebec
Halifax
Montreal
Saint John
• Upgraded fleet of approximately
20,000 premium cars, including
centrebeams and box cars for lumber,
panels, pulp and paper
- Lumber, oriented strand board (OSB) panels, plywood, siding, engineered wood products, timber mats
PULP AND PAPER
- Woodpulp, newsprint, printing paper, paperboard, containerboard, logs, wood chips, wood pellets
- Residential construction, repair and remodelling activity, industrial activity
PULP AND PAPER
- Global consumption of pulp, paper, tissue, packaging and coal substitution for offshore power generation requirements
Brockville
Toronto
CN'S FOREST PRODUCTS SUPPLY CHAIN
Detroit
Lumber and panels
P CN forest products
Chicago
Pulp and paper
distribution centres
Wood pellets
P Wood pellet producers
Ports served by CN
Memphis
Mobile
New Orleans
For more information, please visit www.cn.ca/your-industry/forest-products
14 CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
REVENUES
CARLOADS
RTMs
FREIGHT REVENUE
($ millions)
(thousands)
(millions)
PER RTM
(cents)
CAGR ( 2023 vs. 2019)
+1.8%
-4.7%
-3.9%
+6.0%
AVERAGE LENGTH OF HAUL (2023)
854 miles
CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 15
2
Markets
Overview
Markets
Financials
METALS AND MINERALS
MATCHMAKING BY CONNECTING PRODUCERS WITH END MARKETS
The Metals and Minerals commodity group consists of a wide variety of raw and semi-finished products related to steel, non-ferrous ores and base metals, construction materials, machinery, railway equipment, and dimensional (oversize) loads. Our rail access reaches deep into mining regions rich in metals, minerals, iron ore, and frac sand. With our advantaged origin franchise and our access to key important end markets, CN is one of the top movers of aluminum, iron ore and base metal ore in North America.
BUSINESS UNIT OVERVIEW AND MARKET DRIVERS
202 COMMODITY BREAKDOWN (% of revenues)
W % Metals
$2,048M
W % Minerals
W % Energy Materials
W % Iron Ore
2023 REVENUES
Prince Rupert
Fort McMurray
Prince George
Edmonton
Scotford
North
Saskatoon
Sept-Îles
Vancouver
Baie-Comeau
Vancouver
Surrey
Calgary
Saguenay
Moncton
Winnipeg
Bienfait
Thunder Bay
Quebec
Halifax
Two Harbors
Sault
Montreal
Saint John
Ste. Marie
KEY FACTS
- Serves 10 aluminum smelters, more than any other railroad in North America
- CN is one of the top movers of aluminum, iron ore and base metal ore in North America
-
Reaches all the top shale plays in
Canada, including the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin
COMMODITIES
METALS AND MINERALS
-
Steel, non-ferrous ore and base metals such as aluminum, spodumene
(raw lithium), copper, nickel, and zinc
- Construction materials, machinery, railway equipment and large loads
ENERGY MATERIALS
• Frac sand and pipe
IRON ORE
MARKET DRIVERS
- Oil and gas production
-
Manufacturing production
(e.g., automobiles, railcars, heavy equipment, aerospace)
- Non-residentialconstruction activity
- Large infrastructure projects
- World demand for ores and metals
- Consumer goods production
Duluth
CN'S METALS AND MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN
Metals
E Aluminum smelters
Minerals
P CN metals distribution centres
Iron ore
P CN iron ore docks
Escanaba
Chippewa Falls
Toronto
Minneapolis/St. Paul
Hamilton
Arcadia
Detroit
Flat Rock
Conneaut
Joliet
Toledo
Pittsburgh
Chicago
Decatur
Ports served by CN
Memphis
Jackson
Mobile
New Orleans
For more information, please visit www.cn.ca/your-industry/metals-minerals
16 CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
REVENUES
CARLOADS
RTMs
FREIGHT REVENUE
($ millions)
(thousands)
(millions)
PER RTM
(cents)
CAGR ( 2023 vs. 2019)
+5.7%
-0.1%
+2.8%
+2.7%
AVERAGE LENGTH OF HAUL (2023)
353 miles
CN |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 17
