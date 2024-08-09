UPDATE

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its 18,800-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

As used herein, "Company" or "CN" refers to Canadian National Railway Company and, as the context requires, its wholly owned subsidiaries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in the CN 2024 Investor Fact Book Update constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws, including statements based on management's assessment and assumptions and publicly available information with respect to CN. This forward-looking information also includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to CN's operations, business and revenue growth opportunities, including those referring to general economic and business conditions; and statements relating to our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and targets, including our climate goals and sustainability commitments. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "outlook," "plans," "targets" or other similar words.

2024-2026Key Assumptions: CN has made a number of economic and market assumptions in preparing its three-year financial perspective. CN assumes that the North American industrial production will increase by at least two percent CAGR over the 2024 to 2026 period. CN assumes continued pricing above rail inflation. CN assumes that the value of the Canadian dollar in U.S. currency will be approximately $0.75 and that the average price of crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) will be approximately US$80 per barrel during this period.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of CN to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements include, but are not

LEARN MORE

limited to, general economic and business conditions including factors impacting global supply chains such as pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and tensions; the business opportunities referred to in the 2024 Investor Fact Book Update not fully materializing; industry competition; inflation, currency and interest rate fluctuations; changes in fuel prices; legislative and/or regulatory developments; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; actions by regulators; increases in maintenance and operating costs; security threats; reliance on technology and related cybersecurity risk; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; transportation of hazardous materials; various events that could disrupt operations, including illegal blockades of rail networks and natural events such as severe weather, droughts, fires, floods and earthquakes; climate change; labor negotiations and disruptions; environmental claims; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings and other types of claims and litigation; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; timing and completion of capital programs; the availability of and cost competitiveness of renewable fuels and the development of new locomotive propulsion technology; reputational risks; supplier concentration; pension funding requirements and volatility; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by CN with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should also be made to "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in CN's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN's website (www.cn.ca) for a description of major risk factors relating to CN.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement. Information contained on, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference into the 2024 Investor Fact Book Update.

1

Overview

Overview

Markets

Financials

 

 

 

 

 

DELIVERING VALUE

FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS

2023 Highlights

TOTAL REVENUES

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (1) 

 

(EPS)

 

$16.8B

$8.53

$7.28

FREE CASH FLOW  (1)

OPERATING RATIO (2)

ADJUSTED RETURN ON

 

 

INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC)  (1)

$3.9B

60.8%

14.5%

65%

TOTAL SHARE PRICE RETURN SINCE JANUARY 2019

CN's share price on the TSX (CNR) has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% over the last five years.

CN'S STOCK PERFORMANCE *

(Index: Closing price on December 3•, 20•8 = •00)

-€€

CNR (TSX)

•ˆ‰

CNI (NYSE)

S&P 500

•‰€

TSX

 

•-‰

 

•€€

 

ˆ‰

 

Source: FactSet

‰€

-€•'

-€-€

-€-•

-€--

-€-ƒ

* Data extracted on December 31, 2023

SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION ($ millions)

W Share Repurchases

W Dividends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$22B

RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS

CN's strong financial position allowed us to return $6.6 billion to our shareholders in 2023. With an 8% increase in 2023, we have raised our dividend every year since our IPO in 1995 at an average CAGR of 10% since 2019.

  1. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.
  2. Operating ratio is defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues.

02 CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

PICTURED:

CN's high-capacity grain cars move through Fitzwilliam, BC, to market. Photo by CN Employee Tim Stevens

CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 03

1 Overview

Overview Markets

Financials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023 KEY STATISTICS(1)

 

COMPETITIVE

 

 

18,800

5.4M

>300M

STRENGTHS

 

Hay River

ROUTE MILES

CARLOADS

TONS OF CARGO

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fort Nelson

 

$3.1B

$52.7B

~25,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

A FAR-REACHING AND DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS

Prince Rupert

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fort McMurray

CAPITAL INVESTMENTS(2)

ASSETS

 

EMPLOYEES (end of period)

 

 

 

 

(1)

As at or for the year ending December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

CN is an engine of North American economic growth and prosperity. We deliver reliable, efficient and

Prince George

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Net of amounts reimbursed by customers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

cost-effective transportation services with a focus on service, productivity and safety. CN's role as a key

 

 

Edmonton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

participant in end-to-end supply chains aims to generate long-term, profitable growth.

Kamloops

 

Saskatoon

 

 

 

 

Sept-Îles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Baie-Comeau

 

 

 

Calgary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matane

 

 

Vancouver

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Winnipeg

 

 

 

 

Moncton

Advantaged Network

Robust Balance Sheet

 

 

 

Regina

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thunder Bay

 

 

 

CN spans the continent, reaching from coast to coast

CN aims to generate sustainable value for our shareholders.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quebec

Halifax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sault

Montreal

Saint John

to coast. Our network was built through key acquisitions

Our first use of cash is to reinvest in the business to help

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ste. Marie

 

 

 

 

 

Duluth

 

 

 

 

across Canada and in the U.S., and includes the former

ensure the safety and efficiency of our network and to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Auburn

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stevens

 

 

 

Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway (EJ&E) that provides

enable growth. Second, we are focused on maintaining a

 

 

 

 

 

 

Green

Toronto

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chippewa Falls

Point

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

our fluidity advantage around Chicago. CN's exceptional

strong balance sheet with the aim of keeping a stable

 

 

 

 

 

Minneapolis/St. Paul

 

Bay

 

Syracuse

Worcester

 

Waukegan

 

 

Arcadia

Fond

Sarnia

 

 

 

 

Buffalo

 

footprint provides our customers with optionality that

investor grade and credit rating to facilitate liquidity in the

 

 

 

 

 

 

du Lac

 

 

New London

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Detroit

 

Leithton

 

FASTEST

 

 

 

 

 

Conneaut

 

is of increasing importance in a world of emerging

event of an economic downturn. CN also returns value to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Toledo

 

and shifting trade patterns.

shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

ILLINOIS

 

RAIL ROUTE IN

 

 

 

Chicago

Pittsburgh

 

 

AND AROUND

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Munger

 

CHICAGO

 

 

 

 

 

Indianapolis

 

Scheduled Railroad

Strong Team of Railroaders

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decatur

 

 

West

 

Chicago

 

 

St. Louis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CN's focus on scheduled railroading benefits customers

Our team of talented and dedicated railroaders is a key

Chicago

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

South Chicago

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and shareholders alike. Disciplined adherence to

strength of our Company. We are evolving our workplace

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chicago

 

Gary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LEGEND

our operating plan allows us to optimize capacity and

culture to be more modern, innovative, inclusive and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outer Belt

Markham

 

 

 

 

Memphis

 

 

drive car velocity and fluidity across the network.

reflective of the future we want for our Company. We are

(former EJ&E)

Matteson

 

 

 

 

 

CN main lines

Griffith

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joliet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This helps us meet our customers' expectations, unlock

investing in the development of our people, attracting

 

Chicago

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Secondary and feeder lines

 

 

Heights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

additional capacity, and helps position us for sustainable,

the right talent, and empowering them to act in line with

Goose Lake

INDIANA

 

 

 

Jackson

 

 

Shortline partners

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

profitable growth.

our values and strategic priorities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mobile

 

Ports served by CN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Baton Rouge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pascagoula

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New Orleans Gulfport

 

 

Broad Geographic Exposure

Balanced and Diverse Portfolio

Disciplined Capital Investment

Decoupling Carbon Emissions from Growth

REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC FLOW

REVENUES BY COMMODITY GROUP

CAPITAL INVESTMENTS VS. ADJUSTED ROIC

CARBON EMISSIONS INTENSITY VS. GROSS TON MILES GTMs

(% of freight revenues)

(% of total revenues)

 

 

 

 

Capital Investments ($ millions)

 

 

 

 

Locomotive Emissions Intensity (Tonnes CO₂e/Million GTMs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (%)*

 

 

 

 

Gross Ton Miles (Billions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

W % Overseas

W% Intermodal

••

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

W % Transborder

W% Petroleum and chemicals

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

45%

 

 

W8% Canadian domestic

W% Grain and fertilizers

 

 

GTMs

 

W % U.S. domestic

W% Forest products

 

••

 

 

 

GTMs

 

W % Automotive

 

 

 

 

 

e/Million

 

 

 

 

W% Metals and minerals

 

 

 

 

 

COTonnes

reduction since 1993

(Billions)

 

W% Coal

 

COVID impact

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

•••%

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

••%

 

 

•••%

 

 

 

 

W % Other revenues

 

••%

 

 

 

 

 

 

•%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

••

••

 

 

• • • •• • •• • • • •

 

 

CN's freight revenues are derived from seven main commodity groups representing a diversified and balanced portfolio of goods transported between

CN has a strong track record of capital investment. Over the past

Since 1993, CN has reduced locomotive emissions intensity by 45%,

 

a wide range of origins and destinations. This product and geographic diversity better position the Company to face economic fluctuations and

five years we have invested over $15.5 billion to improve network

while continuing to grow our volumes and consuming approximately

 

enhance its potential for growth opportunities.

safety and fluidity and enable growth.

15% less fuel per gross ton mile than the industry average.

 

 

* See section titled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of this non-GAAP measure.

 

 

04 CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

 

CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

05

1

Overview

Overview

Markets

Financials

 

 

 

 

 

DEMONSTRATING

THE POWER OF OUR PLAN

CN'S SCHEDULED OPERATING MODEL

Our disciplined approach to scheduled railroading - "Make the Plan, Run the Plan, Sell the Plan" - is driving velocity and fluidity across the network, helping us to meet the expectations of our customers and creating the winning conditions for sustainable, profitable growth.

Everyone understands their role in the Plan. Network Operations makes a plan that optimizes volumes for the entire rail network, and Field Operations runs that plan. Together, they monitor the Plan's effectiveness and make any necessary adjustments to meet our customers' needs while ensuring the safety and efficiency of our operations. Our Commercial team sells to our available capacity, which ensures we are aligned with our ability to deliver, and works with the Network Operations team to ensure future capacity expansions are timed to support growth.

PERFORMANCE (2023 vs. 2022)

Run the Plan

FIELD OPERATIONS:

Ensuring consistent execution of the Plan in the field, focusing on safety, train speed, and dwell time.

Monitoring that trains depart on time and make their scheduled connections with the correct blocks of cars.

Improving asset velocity, ensuring power and crew utilization, and driving consistent execution in the field.

Working with Network Operations to identify and resolve network-level issues and continuously refining the Plan.

Cory Klashinsky, Watchman/Engine Hostler, keeping trains on schedule at Chappell Yard in Saskatoon, SK.

+9%

CAR VELOCITY

213 miles per day (average)

- 8%

THROUGH DWELL

7.0 hours across all yards

-17%

TRAIN ACCIDENT RATE(1)

1.74 per million train miles

-13%

PERSONAL INJURY RATE (1)

0.96 per 200,000 person-hours

(1) Based on Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) reporting criteria.

06 CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

Jeff Anderson, Rail Traffic Controller, Homewood, IL, coordinates safe and efficient train traffic across our network.

Make the Plan

NETWORK OPERATIONS:

Analyzing network volumes to create an optimal train plan that meets customer demand.

Assessing train movements, volumes, and performance to adapt to fluctuations ensures network resiliency.

Optimizing assets such as crews, locomotives, rolling stock, and rail infrastructure to maximize capacity.

Collaborating with Mechanical and Engineering teams to coordinate projects while maintaining network fluidity.

Sell the Plan

COMMERCIAL TEAM:

Aligning sales with our available capacity to deliver.

Collaborating with customers to determine the best investments to expand our network and build capabilities.

Analyzing customer trade flows and growth plans to expand capacity, onboard new business, and grow the business.

CN's Commercial teams engage with customers at their operations to understand their business cycles, trade flows and growth plans.

CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 07

1

Overview

Overview

Markets

Financials

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL AND

 

 

 

 

 

 

STATISTICAL OPERATING DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Measures(3)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING MEASURES

 

 

 

 

Gross ton miles (GTMs) (billions)

482.9

455.4

458.4

463.7

452.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue ton miles (RTMs) (billions)

242.0

230.4

233.1

235.8

232.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carloads (thousands)

5,912

5,595

5,701

5,697

5,436

 

Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

Route miles (includes Canada and the U.S.)

19,500

19,500

19,500

18,600

18,800

 

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023(1)

 

Employees (end of period)

25,975

24,381

22,604

23,971

24,987

 

 

 

 

Employees (average for the period)

26,733

23,786

24,084

23,396

24,920

 

KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,828

 

KEY OPERATING MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues ($ millions)

14,917

13,819

14,477

17,107

 

Freight revenue per RTM (cents)

5.87

5.74

5.96

7.03

6.98

 

Freight revenues ($ millions)

14,198

13,218

13,888

16,569

16,236

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freight revenue per carload ($)

2,402

2,362

2,436

2,908

2,987

 

Operating income ($ millions)

5,593

4,777

5,616

6,840

6,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GTMs per average number of employees (thousands)

18,063

19,144

19,033

19,820

18,140

 

Adjusted operating income ($ millions) (2)

5,708

5,263

5,622

6,862

6,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses per GTM (cents)

1.93

1.99

1.93

2.21

2.26

 

Net income ($ millions)

4,198

3,545

4,899

5,118

5,625

 

Labor and fringe benefits expense per GTM (cents)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.61

0.60

0.63

0.63

0.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income ($ millions) (2)

4,171

3,767

4,225

5,134

4,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel fuel consumed (US gallons in millions)

451.4

407.5

405.2

402.2

395.2

 

Diluted earnings per share ($)

5.81

4.97

6.90

7.44

8.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average fuel price ($/US gallon)

3.17

2.42

3.28

5.42

4.62

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) (2)

5.78

5.28

5.95

7.46

7.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fuel efficiency (US gallons of locomotive fuel consumed per 1,000 GTMs)

0.935

0.895

0.884

0.867

0.874

 

Free cash flow ($ millions) (2)

1,992

3,227

3,296

4,259

3,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING METRICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross property additions ($ millions)

4,079

2,863

2,897

2,757

3,217

 

 

 

 

 

213

 

 

Car velocity (car miles per day)

194

185

195

196

 

Share repurchases ($ millions)

1,700

379

1,582

4,709

4,551

 

 

 

Locomotive utilization (trailing GTMs per total horsepower)

198

196

198

197

191

 

Dividends per share ($)

2.15

2.30

2.46

2.93

3.16

 

 

 

Train weight (tons)

9,125

9,501

9,658

9,324

9,186

 

FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Train length (feet)

8,232

8,572

8,559

8,160

7,891

 

Total assets ($ millions)

43,784

44,804

48,538

50,662

52,666

 

Through dwell (entire railroad, hours)

7.9

8.6

7.9

7.6

7.0

 

Total liabilities ($ millions)

25,743

25,153

25,794

29,278

32,549

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Through network train speed (miles per hour)

18.5

18.5

19.2

18.9

19.8

 

Shareholders' equity ($ millions)

18,041

19,651

22,744

21,384

20,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CN ROLLING STOCK

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel locomotives (end of period)

2,398

2,382

2,302

2,351

 

Operating ratio (%)

 

62.5

65.4

61.2

60.0

60.8

 

Freight cars (end of period)

64,607

62,857

56,730

56,469

54,155

 

Adjusted operating ratio (%) (2)

61.7

61.9

61.2

59.9

60.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Statistical operating data, key operating measures, operating metrics and rolling stock information are unaudited and based on estimated data available at such time and are

 

Adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple (times) (2)

2.01

1.98

1.82

1.86

2.25

 

 

 

subject to change as more complete information becomes available. Definitions of these indicators are provided on our website, www.cn.ca/glossary.

 

 

 

Return on invested capital (ROIC) (%) (2)

15.2

12.7

16.4

15.8

16.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted ROIC (%) (2)

 

15.1

13.3

14.1

15.9

14.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Financial data for full years ending on December 31.
  2. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operational Highlights

 

 

TOTAL REVENUES

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

OPERATING RATIO

FREIGHT REVENUE PER RTM

CAR VELOCITY

THROUGH DWELL

($ millions)

($)

 

(%)

(cents)

(car miles per day)

(entire railroad, hours)

 

 

 

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share()

 

 

Adjusted Operating Ratio()

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAGR (2023 VS. 2019)

 

CAGR (2023 VS. 2019)

 

VARIANCE (2023 VS. 2019)

 

CAGR (2023 VS. 2019)

 

CAGR (2023 VS. 2019)

 

CAGR (2023 VS. 2019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

+3.1%

 

+10.1%

 

-170BPS

(Favourable)

+4.4%

 

+2.4%

 

-3.0%

(Favourable)

08 CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 09

2 Markets

Overview

Markets

Financials

MARKET

OVERVIEW

GROWING TOGETHER WITH OUR CUSTOMERS

Meeting our customers' needs is at the heart of our drive for operational excellence. Excluding other revenue, CN's freight revenues are derived from seven main commodity groups representing a balanced and diversified portfolio of 180 product types. This diversity helps position CN to better weather economic fluctuations and enhances our potential for growth. All our business units collaborate with their customers and supply chain partners to understand their market cycles and anticipate future demand to unlock long-term, profitable growth.

A Diversified Portfolio Helps Well-Position Us for Growth

Performance

Summary

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

CARLOADS

 

 

 

 

 

$

millions

 

 

 

 

thousands

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 Change(1)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 Change(1)

Petroleum and chemicals

3,052

2,631

2,816

3,229

3,195

(1%)

688

597

596

636

634

0%

Metals and minerals

1,643

1,409

1,548

1,911

2,048

7%

1,008

935

969

956

1,002

5%

Forest products

1,808

1,700

1,740

2,006

1,943

(3%)

375

342

339

330

309

(6%)

Coal

658

527

618

937

1,017

9%

335

289

379

503

511

2%

Grain and fertilizers

2,392

2,609

2,475

2,783

3,265

17%

619

663

628

614

670

9%

Intermodal

3,787

3,751

4,115

4,906

3,823

(22%)

2,618

2,582

2,611

2,450

2,078

(15%)

Automotive

858

591

576

797

945

19%

269

187

179

208

232

12%

Total rail freight

14,198

13,218

13,888

16,569

16,236

(2%)

5,912

5,595

5,701

5,697

5,436

(5%)

Other

719

601

589

538

592

10%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

14,917

13,819

14,477

17,107

16,828

(2%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023 REVENUES BY COMMODITY GROUP

 

 

(% of total revenues)

3%

 

6%

14%

REVENUES

 

OTHER

 

AUTOMOTIVE

 

INTERNATIONAL

 

 

INTERMODAL

19%

 

9%

PETROLEUM

 

DOMESTIC

AND

$16.8B

INTERMODAL

CHEMICALS

12%

 

6%

TOTAL

 

REVENUES

 

COAL

 

FOREST

 

 

PRODUCTS

19%12%

GRAIN AND

METALS AND

FERTILIZERS

MINERALS

Intermodal (23%)

Bulk Products (25%)

Automotive (6%)

Industrial Products (24%)

Petroleum and Chemicals (19%)

Other (3%)

10,000+

ORIGIN-DESTINATION PAIRS

Over

85%

OF TRAFFIC ORIGINATES ON CN'S NETWORK AND OVER 65% ORIGINATES AND TERMINATES ON CN'S NETWORK

7major ports

SERVED ACROSS

NORTH AMERICA

 

 

 

 

 

 

RTMs

 

 

FREIGHT REVENUE PER RTM

 

 

 

 

 

 

millions

 

 

 

 

 

cents

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 Change(1)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 Change(1)

Petroleum and chemicals

53,989

43,556

42,436

46,273

43,846

(5%)

5.65

6.04

6.64

6.98

7.29

4%

Metals and minerals

25,449

21,561

26,743

27,606

28,444

3%

6.46

6.53

5.79

6.92

7.20

4%

Forest products

27,187

25,602

25,948

25,020

23,141

(8%)

6.65

6.64

6.71

8.02

8.40

5%

Coal

17,653

16,173

18,471

22,679

22,682

0%

3.73

3.26

3.35

4.13

4.48

8%

Grain and fertilizers

55,597

61,736

58,733

55,359

63,479

15%

4.30

4.23

4.21

5.03

5.14

2%

Intermodal

58,344

59,165

58,412

56,029

47,886

(15%)

6.49

6.34

7.04

8.76

7.98

(9%)

Automotive

3,735

2,597

2,395

2,822

3,136

11%

22.97

22.76

24.05

28.24

30.13

7%

Total

241,954

230,390

233,138

235,788

232,614

(1%)

5.87

5.74

5.96

7.03

6.98

(1%)

(1) % change from 2022 to 2023.

2023 PERFORMANCE TOTALS

$16.8B 5.4M

 

233B

 

6.98 cents

 

722miles

REVENUES

 

CARLOADS

 

REVENUE TON MILES

 

FREIGHT REVENUE

 

AVERAGE LENGTH

 

 

 

 

(RTMs)

 

PER RTM

 

OF HAUL

10 CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 11

2

Markets

Overview

Markets

Financials

 

 

 

 

 

INTERMODAL

GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY - MOVING GOODS ACROSS THE CONTINENT

International Intermodal, one of our largest segments, handles import and export container traffic in collaboration with ocean carriers. With rail access to key exclusive ports in Prince Rupert and Halifax, alongside serving other vital ports including Vancouver, Mobile, New Orleans, and Montreal, we facilitate seamless global trade connections. Our Domestic Intermodal segment focuses on transporting consumer products and manufactured goods within and between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

BUSINESS UNIT OVERVIEW AND MARKET DRIVERS

202 COMMODITY BREAKDOWN (% of revenues)

W % International

$3,823M

W % Domestic

 

 

2023 REVENUES

Prince Rupert

 

Prince George

 

Edmonton

 

Saskatoon

 

Vancouver

 

Calgary

Moncton

Winnipeg

Regina

 

Halifax

Montreal

Saint John

 

Duluth

 

Chippewa Falls

 

KEY FACTS

  • Supply chain collaboration agreements with key ports
  • CargoCool®, CN's temperature- controlled transport business, has one of Canada's largest reefer fleets
  • With CN-owned TransX and CNTL, one of Canada's largest trucking companies, CN provides rail and trucking services from the first mile to the last mile
  • Full membership in the Equipment Management Pool (EMP)
  • Dedicated customer service desk

COMMODITIES

MARKET DRIVERS

INTERNATIONAL

INTERNATIONAL

• Ocean-borne import and export dry and

• North American economic

temperature-controlled containerized traffic

and trade conditions

DOMESTIC

• Global trade patterns

 

• Consumer products for large retailers

DOMESTIC

• Raw materials, manufactured goods and

• North American economy

consumer products for wholesale trucking

and consumer spending

and logistics clients

• North American industrial

 

• International to domestic container transload

production

conversion options for shippers

 

 

Arcadia

 

Toronto

 

 

Detroit

 

 

 

Joliet

 

CN'S INTERMODAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Chicago

EXPANDING ACCESS THROUGH

 

 

 

International

P Intermodal terminals

Indianapolis

INTERLINE PARTNERSHIPS

 

Domestic

P Logistics parks

 

 

REVENUES

CARLOADS

 

RTMs

 

FREIGHT REVENUE

($ millions)

(thousands)

 

 

(millions)

 

PER RTM

 

 

 

(cents)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intermodal ports served by CN

MEXICO

Prince

Edmonton

 

 

George

 

 

 

 

Saskatoon

 

 

Memphis

Calgary

Winnipeg

Moncton

Vancouver

 

 

 

Regina

 

 

 

 

Duluth

Montreal

Halifax

 

CN line

Toronto

 

Jackson

Chippawa Falls

 

Shortline partners

 

Detroit

 

Arcadia

 

 

Union Pacific

 

 

Chicago

Cleveland

New York

Mobile

Ferromex

 

 

Philadelphia

 

Norfolk Southern

 

Columbus

Wilmington

 

CSX

 

 

 

 

New Orleans

 

 

 

Interline partnership

Kansas City

Cincinnati

 

 

Indianapolis

 

 

 

 

 

destinations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Atlanta

 

CAGR ( 2023 vs. 2019)

+0.2%

-5.6%

-4.8%

+5.3%

 

 

AVERAGE LENGTH OF HAUL (2023)

1,760

MEXICO

Monterrey

miles

For more information, please visit

Silao

www.cn.ca/our-services/intermodal

 

12 CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 13

2

Markets

Overview

Markets

Financials

 

 

 

 

 

FOREST PRODUCTS

TAPPING INTO ONE OF CANADA'S MAJOR NATURAL RESOURCES

CN operates North America's largest forest products railcar fleet with extensive access to Western and Eastern Canadian fibre-rich producing regions. It is also strategically located to serve both the Midwest and Southern U.S. corridors with interline connections to other Class I railroads. CN serves the U.S. housing market by transporting high-quality Canadian lumber, panels and siding. CN also enables customers to move forest products to offshore markets, with its direct access to West Coast ports.

BUSINESS UNIT OVERVIEW AND MARKET DRIVERS

202 COMMODITY BREAKDOWN (% of revenues)

W % Lumber and Panels

$1,943M

W % Pulp and Paper

 

 

 

2023 REVENUES

KEY FACTS

• Largest rail carrier of forest products

in North America

COMMODITIES

LUMBER AND PANELS

MARKET DRIVERS

LUMBER AND PANELS

Prince Rupert

Prince George

 

 

 

Edmonton

 

 

Edson

North Battleford

 

 

 

Vancouver

 

Calgary

Saskatoon

 

Surrey

 

 

 

 

Winnipeg

 

 

Moncton

 

 

 

Atikokan

Thunder Bay

Quebec

Halifax

 

 

 

 

Montreal

Saint John

 

 

 

• Upgraded fleet of approximately

20,000 premium cars, including

centrebeams and box cars for lumber,

panels, pulp and paper

  • Lumber, oriented strand board (OSB) panels, plywood, siding, engineered wood products, timber mats

PULP AND PAPER

  • Woodpulp, newsprint, printing paper, paperboard, containerboard, logs, wood chips, wood pellets
  • Residential construction, repair and remodelling activity, industrial activity

PULP AND PAPER

  • Global consumption of pulp, paper, tissue, packaging and coal substitution for offshore power generation requirements

Brockville

 

 

Toronto

CN'S FOREST PRODUCTS SUPPLY CHAIN

Detroit

Lumber and panels

P CN forest products

Chicago

 

Pulp and paper

distribution centres

 

Wood pellets

P Wood pellet producers

 

Ports served by CN

Memphis

Mobile

New Orleans

For more information, please visit www.cn.ca/your-industry/forest-products

14 CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

REVENUES

 

 

CARLOADS

 

 

RTMs

 

 

FREIGHT REVENUE

 

($ millions)

 

 

 

(thousands)

 

 

 

(millions)

 

 

PER RTM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(cents)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAGR ( 2023 vs. 2019)

+1.8%

-4.7%

-3.9%

+6.0%

 

 

AVERAGE LENGTH OF HAUL (2023)

854 miles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 15

2

Markets

Overview

Markets

Financials

 

 

 

 

 

METALS AND MINERALS

MATCHMAKING BY CONNECTING PRODUCERS WITH END MARKETS

The Metals and Minerals commodity group consists of a wide variety of raw and semi-finished products related to steel, non-ferrous ores and base metals, construction materials, machinery, railway equipment, and dimensional (oversize) loads. Our rail access reaches deep into mining regions rich in metals, minerals, iron ore, and frac sand. With our advantaged origin franchise and our access to key important end markets, CN is one of the top movers of aluminum, iron ore and base metal ore in North America.

BUSINESS UNIT OVERVIEW AND MARKET DRIVERS

202 COMMODITY BREAKDOWN (% of revenues)

W % Metals

 

$2,048M

W % Minerals

 

W % Energy Materials

 

W % Iron Ore

2023 REVENUES

 

Prince Rupert

Fort McMurray

Prince George

Edmonton

Scotford

North

Saskatoon

Sept-Îles

Vancouver

 

 

 

 

 

 

Baie-Comeau

 

Vancouver

Surrey

Calgary

 

 

Saguenay

 

 

 

 

Moncton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Winnipeg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bienfait

Thunder Bay

Quebec

Halifax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two Harbors

Sault

Montreal

Saint John

 

Ste. Marie

 

 

KEY FACTS

  • Serves 10 aluminum smelters, more than any other railroad in North America
  • CN is one of the top movers of aluminum, iron ore and base metal ore in North America
  • Reaches all the top shale plays in
    Canada, including the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin

COMMODITIES

METALS AND MINERALS

  • Steel, non-ferrous ore and base metals such as aluminum, spodumene
    (raw lithium), copper, nickel, and zinc
  • Construction materials, machinery, railway equipment and large loads

ENERGY MATERIALS

• Frac sand and pipe

IRON ORE

MARKET DRIVERS

  • Oil and gas production
  • Manufacturing production
    (e.g., automobiles, railcars, heavy equipment, aerospace)
  • Non-residentialconstruction activity
  • Large infrastructure projects
  • World demand for ores and metals
  • Consumer goods production

Duluth

CN'S METALS AND MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN

Metals

E Aluminum smelters

Minerals

P CN metals distribution centres

Iron ore

P CN iron ore docks

Escanaba

Chippewa Falls

Toronto

 

Minneapolis/St. Paul

 

 

Hamilton

Arcadia

 

 

 

 

Detroit

 

 

Flat Rock

Conneaut

 

 

Joliet

Toledo

Pittsburgh

Chicago

 

 

 

Decatur

 

 

Ports served by CN

Memphis

Jackson

Mobile

New Orleans

For more information, please visit www.cn.ca/your-industry/metals-minerals

16 CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

REVENUES

 

 

CARLOADS

 

 

RTMs

 

 

 

FREIGHT REVENUE

 

($ millions)

 

 

 

(thousands)

 

 

 

(millions)

 

 

 

PER RTM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(cents)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAGR ( 2023 vs. 2019)

+5.7%

-0.1%

+2.8%

+2.7%

 

 

AVERAGE LENGTH OF HAUL (2023)

353 miles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CN  |2024 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE 17

