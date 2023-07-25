By Dean Seal

Canadian National Railway's earnings fell in the second quarter as lower demand for freight services pushed revenue down 7%, a steeper drop than analysts had expected.

The railroad operator posted a profit of 1.17 billion Canadian dollars ($885.9 million), compared with C$1.33 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings were C$1.76 a share, down from C$1.92 a share in the year-ago quarter. Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings were also C$1.76, missing analyst forecasts for C$1.79 a share.

Quarterly revenue fell to C$4.06 billion from C$4.34 billion last year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting C$4.13 billion.

The Montreal-based company said its top-line decline was spurred by a drop in volumes for intermodal, crude oil, U.S. grain exports and forest products because of lower demand for freight services to move consumer goods, as well as customer outages caused by Canadian wildfires.

Volumes were also dented by fewer ancillary services, such as container storage, and lower fuel surcharge revenue stemming from a drop in fuel prices.

Freight rate increases and positive foreign currency translation impacts weren't able to offset the decline, though the reduced fuel prices contributed to a 5% drop in the company's operating expenses.

Shares slid 2.5% to $117.10 in after-hours trading.

