    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Canadian National Railway 3Q Profit Climbs, Helped by Higher Freight Rates

10/19/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Canadian National Railway Co. said Tuesday that its profit increased in the third quarter, helped by higher freight rates and a rise in some fuel surcharges.

The Montreal-based rail and transportation provider reported net income of C$1.69 billion, the equivalent of $1.4 billion, up from C$985 million in the third quarter of 2020. Canadian National had earnings per share of C$2.37 in the quarter, from C$1.38 a year earlier, and adjusted earnings per share of C$1.52.

Revenue rose to C$3.59 billion from C$3.41 billion a year earlier, boosted by the higher freight rates and fuel surcharges, as well as by an increase in certain intermodal services. The growth in sales was partially offset by the stronger Canadian dollar and lower volumes of Canadian grain shipments in terms of revenue ton miles, the railway said.

The railway operator expects 10% growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2021, and it lowered its forecast for total revenue ton miles increasing to the low single-digit range this year from 2020. Canadian National reiterated its target of free cash flow in the range of C$3 billion to C$3.3 billion this year.

Canadian National's agreed merger with Kansas City Southern collapsed in September after the U.S.-based rail company instead chose to join with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2021 14 473 M 11 703 M 11 703 M
Net income 2021 4 211 M 3 405 M 3 405 M
Net Debt 2021 12 350 M 9 986 M 9 986 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 108 B 87 684 M 87 576 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,34x
EV / Sales 2022 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 24 376
Free-Float 99,4%
