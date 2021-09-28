Canadian National Railway : CDP - 2021

An Introduction to CN

CN is a North American transportation and logistics company. Our 19,500-mile rail network spans Canada and Mid-America, connecting ports on three coasts: the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. We offer fully integrated rail and other transportation services, including intermodal, trucking, freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution. Our freight revenues are derived from seven commodity groups representing a diversified and balanced portfolio of goods. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities we serve, we transport more than 300 million tons of cargo annually serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers and manufacturers. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

A YEAR LIKE NO OTHER

2020 was a challenging year, starting with the February illegal rail blockades, followed by the economic shutdown due to COVID-19. In a year of global change and adjustment, we continued to invest, grow, and deploy innovative technologies that helped ensure the safe, effective and efficient movement of our customers' goods to market. We tackled the difficult challenges of the global pandemic head on, we held our capital budget fairly steady and continued

to invest in the integrity and fluidity of our network and in more fuel-efficient locomotives as well as technologies that support safety and efficiency.

We also continued to strengthen our commitment to making a positive contribution to the fight against climate change. Since 1993, we have reduced our rail locomotive greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 43%, avoiding nearly 48 million tonnes of CO2e. CN remains the leader in the North American rail industry, consuming approximately 15% less locomotive fuel per gross ton-mile than the industry average.

SETTING AMBITIOUS GOALS FOR SUSTAINABILITY

As we prepare for the future, we are committed to reduce emissions and improve our carbon intensity consistent with stabilizing global temperatures. In 2017, CN became the first railroad in North America, and amongst the first hundred companies globally, to set an approved science-based target. To ensure consistency with the most recent climate science and best practices that apply a well-below 2°C scenario, and in the context of the Company's acquisition of TransX, we revised our target in 2020. The new target, which was approved by the SBTi in April 2021, commits CN to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 43% per gross ton miles by 2030 from a 2019 base year. We also commit to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel- and energy- related activities 40% per gross ton miles by 2030 from a 2019 base year.